US tells Mexico, Chile and Peru to stop trading with North Korea

The US is trying to turn Latin America against North Korea.

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) – The United States is requesting key nations in South America to join an international effort to isolate North Korea in an attempt to halt the nation’s development of nuclear-tipped missiles, Vice President Mike Pence said in a speech following a meeting with Chile President Michelle Bachalet on Wednesday.

“The United States places great importance on the ongoing isolation of the Kim [Jong Un] regime and we strongly urged Chile today, and we urge Brazil, Mexico and Peru to break all diplomatic and commercial ties to North Korea,” Pence said in the Chilean capital of Santiago.