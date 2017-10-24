US State Department refuses to release 76,000 Hillary Clinton documents until 2020!

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch announced on Monday that the State Department under Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is holding on to 76,000 Hillary Clinton documents, which it plans to release in 2020.

Why is the Rex Tillerson State Department helping cover up the treasure trove of documents Hillary Clinton failed to disclose when she served as Secretary of State?

Breaking: Tillerson State Department sitting on 76,000 pages of Clinton records. Final release date around the year 2020! — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 23, 2017

Judicial Watch announced that the State Department revealed in a federal court hearing that it has yet to process 40,000 of 72,000 pages of Hillary Clinton records that the FBI recovered last year. The revelation came during a federal court hearing in Judicial Watch Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit seeking former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails that were sent or received during her tenure from February 2009 to January 31, 2013 (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:15-cv-00687)). The case is before Judge James E. Boasberg. The hearing focused on the State Department’s progress on processing the tens of thousands of emails Clinton failed to disclose when she served as Secretary of State, some of which were emails sent by Clinton aide Huma Abedin that were found on the laptop of her estranged husband Anthony Weiner. The State Department has processed 32,000 pages of emails so far, a small number of which have been released, but 40,000 pages remain to be processed.

President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton had this to say about the new developments:

“Secretary Tillerson should be asked why his State Department is still sitting on a motherlode of Clinton emails. It is disheartening that an administration elected to ‘drain the swamp’ is stalling the release of documents to protect Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration.”

