US rolls out specific plan for unprovoked attack on North Korea

Hours after North Korea stated that it is finalising plans to attack Guam which could come to fruition by mid August, the US retaliated by revealing its own plans to strike North Korean soil.

Retired US Admiral James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe told American media that the US has drafted plans to attack North Korea in the event of Presidential approval using Rockwell B-1 Lancer supersonic heavy bomber which are stationed at Andersen Airforce base in Guam.

This sheds a further light on why North Korea claims to have strategic plans to target Guam, which as with America, will only be executed with the approval of Great Marshall Kim Jong-Un, the North Korean leader.

Admiral Stavridis further stated,

“Of all the military options … (President Trump) could consider, this would be one of the two or three that would at least have the possibility of not escalating the situation”.

This is simply the latest salvo in what has become tit-for-tat threats between North Korea and the US, each one getting progressively more specific in nature.