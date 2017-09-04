in Latest, News, Video

US President Trump: “We’ll see” whether US attacks North Korea (Video)

Trump responds to a question about attacking North Korea.

President Trump gave a brief statement to media outside St. John’s Episcopal Church on Sunday after North Korea’s latest bomb test.

When asked by reporters if he was planning to attack North Korea after the latest weapons test in which the North Korean regime claimed to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb, US President Donald Trump simply stated, “We’ll see”.

Trump had just finished speaking with a priest outside St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House Sunday morning where he attended a service for the National Day of Prayer for those affected by Hurricane Harvey when he was asked about North Korea.

The reporter, John T Bennett with CQ Roll Call said, “Mr. President, will you attack North Korea. With First Lady Melania standing with him, Trump nodded his head, said, “We’ll see. Thank you”, gave a wave of his right hand and walked to the waiting motorcade without saying anything further.

 

