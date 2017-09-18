US orders Kuwait to kick out North Korea’s ambassador

Is this the “exhausted diplomacy” that Nikki Haley has been going on about all last week?

According to Reuters, Kuwait has decreed that the ambassador from North Korea must depart the Kuwait within the month, following a request from Washington.

Kuwaiti officials have not responded to inquiries regarding the decision to expel the North Korean ambassador.

Following the sixth DPRK nuclear weapon detonation earlier this month, the UN Security Council imposed additional sanctions on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and members of his inner circle.

According to Kuwaiti news agency KUNA, citing a foreign ministry official, Kuwait ended direct flights between Kuwait City and Pyongyang in August and has canceled entrance visas and business licenses for North Korean citizens.

Via Reuters…