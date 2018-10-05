Connect with us

US Openly Threatens Russia with War: Goodbye Diplomacy, Hello Stone Age

Perhaps the only thing Russia can do is to give up on having a normal relationship with the United States.

Authored by Peter Korzun via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

US Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison is a highly placed diplomat. Her words, whatever they may be, are official, which includes the ultimatums and threats that have become the language increasingly used by US diplomats to implement the policy of forceful persuasion or coercive diplomacy. Bellicose declarations are being used this way as a tool.

On Oct. 2, the ambassador proved it again. According to her statement, Washington is ready to use force against Russia. Actually, she presented an ultimatum — Moscow must stop the development of a missile that the US believes to be in violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty). If not, the American military will destroy it before the weapon becomes operational. “At that point, we would be looking at the capability to take out a (Russian) missile that could hit any of our countries,” Hutchison stated at a news conference. “Counter measures (by the United States) would be to take out the missiles that are in development by Russia in violation of the treaty,” she added. “They are on notice.” This is nothing other than a direct warning of a preemptive strike.

It is true that compliance with the INF Treaty is a controversial issue. Moscow has many times claimed that Washington was in violation, and that position has been substantiated. For instance, the Aegis Ashore system, which has been installed in Romania and is to be deployed in Poland, uses the Mk-41 launcher that is capable of firing intermediate-range Tomahawk missiles. This is a flagrant breach of the INF Treaty. The fact is undeniable. The US accuses Moscow of possessing and testing a ground-launched cruise missile with a range capability of 500 km to 5,500 km (310-3,417 miles), but there has never been any proof to support this claim. Russia has consistently denied the charges. It says the missile in question — the 9M729 — is in compliance with the provisions of the treaty and has never been upgraded or tested for the prohibited range.

This is a reasonable assertion. After all, there is no way to prevent such tests from being detected and monitored by satellites. The US could raise the issue with the Special Verification Commission (SVC). Instead it threatens to start a war.

This is momentous, because the ambassador’s words were not a botched statement or an offhand comment, but in fact followed another “warning” made by a US official recently.

Speaking on Sept. 28 at an industry event in Pennsylvania hosted by the Consumer Energy Alliance, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke suggested that the US Navy could be used to impose a blockade to restrict Russia’s energy trade. “The United States has that ability, with our Navy, to make sure the sea lanes are open, and, if necessary, to blockade… to make sure that their energy does not go to market,” he said, revealing that this was an option. The Interior Department has nothing to do with foreign policy, but Mr. Zinke is a high-ranking member of the administration.

Two bellicose statements made one after another and both are just short of a declaration of war! A blockade is a hostile act that would be countered with force, and the US is well aware of this. It is also well aware that Russia will defend itself. It’s important to note that no comments or explanations have come from the White House. This confirms the fact that what the officials have said reflects the administration’s position.

This brings to mind the fact that the Interdiction and Modernization of Sanctions Act has passed the House of Representatives. The legislation includes the authority to inspect Chinese, Iranian, Syrian, and Russian ports. Among the latter are the ports of Nakhodka, Vanino, and Vladivostok. This is an openly hostile act and a blatant violation of international law. If the bill becomes law, it will likely  start a war with the US acting as the aggressor.

Trident Juncture, the largest training event held by NATO since 2002, kicks off on October 25 and will last until November 7, 2018. It will take place in close proximity to Russia’s borders. Russia’s Vostok-2018 exercise in September was the biggest seen there since the Cold War, but it was held in the Far East, far from NATO’s area of responsibility. It’s NATO, not Russia, who is escalating the already tense situation in Europe by holding such a large-scale exercise adjacent to Russia’s borders.

Russia is not the only country to be threatened with war. Attempts are being made to intimidate China as well. Tensions are running high in the South China Sea, where US and Chinese ships had an “unsafe” interaction with each other on Sept. 30. A collision was barely avoided. As a result, US Defense Secretary James Mattis had to suspend his visit to China when it was called off by Beijing. The security dialog between the two nations has stalled.

Perhaps the only thing left to do is to give up on having a normal relationship with the United States. Ambassador Hutchison’s statement is sending a clear message of: “forget about diplomacy, we’re back to the Stone Age,” with Washington leading the way. This is the new reality, so get used to it. Just shrug it off and try to live without the US, but be vigilant and ready to repel an attack that is very likely on the way.

It should be noted that Moscow has never threatened the US with military action. It has never deployed military forces in proximity to America’s shores. It did not start all those unending sanctions and trade wars. When exposing the US violations of international agreements, it has never claimed that the use of force was an option. It has tried hard to revive the dialog on arms control and to coordinate operations in Syria. But it has also had to issue warnings about consequences, in case it were provoked to respond to a hostile act. If the worst happens, we’ll all know who is to blame. Washington bears the responsibility for pushing the world to the brink of war.

Latest

Israel Boasts Its US-Made Stealth Fighters Can Beat S-300 Missile Defenses In Syria

Israeli government official says the Israeli Air Force’s (IAF) American F-35 fighter jets can beat the Russian S-300 air defense system.

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 5, 2018

By

Via Zerohedge

An Israeli government official has boasted that the Israeli Air Force’s (IAF) American-made F-35 stealth fighter jet can beat the newly transferred Russian S-300 air defense system, now in Damascus’ hands.

This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu last week vowed to continue striking Iranian and Hezbollah targets inside Syria despite news of Russia following through with the transfer.

Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reports that Tzachi Hanegbi, the country’s regional cooperation minister and member of Israel’s security cabinet, was asked in an interview whether S-300 missiles in the hands of the Syrians would bring Israeli air strikes to a halt. Hanegbi replied with a confident, “Unequivocally, no.”

“The operational abilities of the air force are such that those (S-300) batteries really do not constrain the air force’s abilities to act,” he told Israel’s Army Radio.

Israel began receiving the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighters over a year ago, something Hanegbi referenced by saying, “You know that we have stealth fighters, the best planes in the world. These batteries are not even able to detect them.”

Israel will now rely on the fighter’s advanced stealth capabilities to avoid detection by the anti-air defense systems to attempt to continue its raids with impunity, or at least that’s what Israeli leaders are telegraphing to their enemies. However, the confirmed S-300 transfer to Syria certainly ups the risk factor significantly should the IAF decide on continued operations.

Meanwhile an IAF official in a separate Israeli media interview said “The coming attacks won’t be the first, but they will be safer for the pilots in light of the new reality in Syria’s skies,” and referenced the IAF’s F-35 use as relying upon “most expensive weapon in the world.”

Israel purchased each F-35 jet for $125 million, and while eight of the plans have been delivered thus far, 33 more are expected to arrive by 2021, according to recent IDF statements.

The jets possess a cutting edge electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system that theoretically will suppress the signals of advanced missile defense systems such as the S-300 or others, but time will tell if Russian countermeasures are able to thwart any future raids.

Last summer an Israeli military official boasted that the IAF had struck 200 times over the year prior. But given Russia’s following through on its word to deliver the lethal and significantly more capable S-300 to Syria, it appears the gloves are now off.

And Syria, now largely victorious over the 7-year long jihadist insurgency that threatened President Assad’s rule will now be in a greater position to act.

Damascus will most likely be very willing to pull the trigger once its S-300’s come online (which Russian officials indicated this week would happen by October 20) should it again come under attack.

Latest

Church legalization by fiat of Ecumenical Patriarch reveals desire for power

The Patriarch of Constantinople acts like the Pope and tries to control other Orthodox countries, which is illegal in the Orthodox Church.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 5, 2018

By

TASS reported on September 28 that the plans of the Ecumenical Patriarch to grant complete independence (“autocephaly”) to the schismatic Ukrainian Orthodox Church signal the Ecumenical Patriarch’s own aspirations to power.

Metropolitan Hilarion Alfeyev, chief of the Moscow Patriarchate Department for External Church Relations described the situation told the Izvestia daily news on Friday:

“What’s happening in Ukraine now is not a simple territorial dispute between the two Churches, as someone might think,” he said. “That’s something bigger. This is a conscientious and open imposition of powers by Constantinople on others and it’s tantamount to papist claims.”

“We can see quite clearly the Patriarch of Constantinople doesn’t consider other local [national] Churches as subjects in pan-Orthodox relations,” metropolitan Hilarion said. “From his point of view, Phanar [his headquarters in Constantinople / Istanbul] is the only place where all the decisions can be taken.”

According to Met. Hilarion, the Ecumenical Patriarchate not only refuses to discuss the matter of Ukrainian autocephaly with Moscow, but with other local Orthodox Churches as well.

“Even the delegation, which Phanar empowered to hold talks with local Churches on the Ukrainian problem, visited their Primates for telling them about a decision that had already been taken, not for taking counsel with them on Constantinople’s plans,” metropolitan Hilarion said. “The envoys of the Constantinople Patriarchate said it more than once.”

“The Russian Church shouldn’t fear an isolation of some kind,” he said. “If Constantinople continues its non-canonical actions, it will put itself outside the canonical field, outside the canonical understanding of the Church organizations that gives a distinctive mark to the Orthodox Church.”

His Eminence Hilarion recalled that after the Great Schism of the Holy Christian Church in 1064, which divided it into Eastern Orthodoxy and Roman Catholicism, the Patriarch of Constantinople has always occupied the top position in the Diptychs – the table specifying the order of commemoration of Primates of Orthodox Churches.

This precedence has always been viewed as precedence of honor but not precedence of power and the Patriarch of Constantinople has been viewed as the first among the Primates of autocephalous Churches, who are equal to him,” Metropolitan Hilarion said.

It was only in the 20th century that the Ecumenical Patriarchs began to lay claims to some particular powers in the in the Eastern Orthodox Church but these ambitions are devoid of theological or canonical grounds,” he said.

At present, Ukraine has only one religious organization that has the canonical status in the world of global Eastern Orthodoxy – the Ukrainian Orthodox Church reporting to Moscow Patriarchate, which is led by Metropolitan Onuphrius of Kiev and all Ukraine.

Simultaneously, the country has two more organizations referring themselves as Orthodox Churches – the Ukrainian Orthodox Church reporting to the so-called ‘Kiev Patriarchate’ and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church that takes root in a reformist movement of nationalistic Ukrainian clerics of the early 20th century.

The canonical Church has about 12,000 parishes and 200 monasteries in its realm.

Ukrainian authorities have been striving to set up a national Orthodox Church disconnected from Moscow Patriarchate since the former Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic declared itself independent from the USSR in 1991.

On September 7, 2018, the Ecumenical Patriarchate appointed two exarchs to Ukraine as part of preparations for granting autocephaly to the Ukrainian Church. The Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church expressed resolute protest over and profound indignation over the move.

TASS further reports in a related article that Ukraine’s leader, President Petro Poroshenko, claimed on September 22 that the process of obtaining autocephaly was nearing its completion.

While this sort of news may seem inconsequential to Western readers or people not affiliated with the Orthodox Church, it is actually of extremely major importance in the Eastern Orthodox world. Russia has the largest and most powerful jurisdiction within Eastern Orthodox Christianity, but this church is the oldest of all Christian confessions, with one of its locales, Antioch, actually mentioned in the book of Acts. Many people in the Middle Eastern countries can actually trace their family history back to one or another of the very Apostles themselves.

While religion and religiosity in the West is often seen as somewhat detached from “reality”, for the Eastern Orthodox Christian, the Church is of incredible importance. That is why this issue figures so significantly for Ukraine and Russia both, since both countries are historically Orthodox. With the EuroMaidan revolution in 2014, the powers that ascended to primacy in Ukraine have sought to tear it away from its historical roots and bring it into the orbit of Western Europe. Not only is this struggle political in the secular sense, it is so in the ecclesiastical sense, with Rome’s presence in the region as well, in the form of the Greek Catholic, or Uniate churches, that follow the Eastern Orthodox rites but are in allegiance to the Pope, and the two schismatic Orthodox groups that are being used to bolster Ukrainian nationalism rather than to be the representation of Christ’s Church on earth.

This was never made more clear than in a statement by Crimean Tatar journalist Aider Mudzhabayev, as reported on the Soros-affiliated site OpenDemocracy.net:

“I see this as a big step forward. God willing… hmmm, I’m an atheist, but God willing it’ll go that way”.

For many “church passers-by” and atheists like Mudzhabayev, “our” “Ukrainian” church should be recognised and receive a Tomos on autocephaly.

Metropolitan Hilarion pointed out in an interview with Worlds Apart journalist Oksana Boyko, that he expects any “new, independent” Ukrainian church to be not only unrecognized by the rest of the Orthodox world, but that this group would be infiltrated with immoral values pumped in from the West. With statements like the above, it is easy to see why he thinks so.

Petro Poroshenko thinks that this development will “put Ukraine into a strong position in [its] struggle with Russia.”

The earlier possible granting of autocephaly by to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church will put Ukraine into a strong position in struggle with Russia, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said on Friday with an interview with Novoye Vremya radio [Radio NV].

“I think – and this isn’t quite a spiritual utterance on my part but a political one, you could say – that the issuing of Tomos [an edict by the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople on granting autocephaly to a Church – TASS] in the nearest months puts us and the Church into a very strong position,” he said when the anchor asked him if it would be easier for Ukraine “to go against Russia” if the Ukrainian Church got autocephaly.

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, who appeared in the Verkhovna Rada national parliament on Thursday, said the process of obtaining autocephaly was nearing completion.

In context with this statement is President Poroshenko’s stated promise that the Moscow-based (and only canonically recognized) Orthodox Church in Ukraine would be protected by the Ukrainian authorities. But with statements like this above, it looks more and more like that was just a lie.

Latest

Media in ‘drive by’ mode as they fail to take down Kavanaugh (VIDEO)

With nary a pause the media coverage switched back to Trump-Russia collusion and Trump taxes as attack continues apace.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 5, 2018

By

The Democrats and the media lost on Thursday, as the seventh FBI investigation related to Judge Brett Kavanaugh turned up no corroboration of accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations that the Judge sexually assaulted her in 1982.

To the logical thinker this comes as no surprise, simply because there is nowhere to go with a story without specific time, date, or place. However, the media and a whole lot of Americans threw logic out with God many years ago, so this news was greeted with the typical yelling and screaming. However, additionally, the embittered Democrat opposition to Brett Kavanaugh (and anything of Trump) took their accustomed place in front of the cameras and gave several very lame excuses as “statements” as to their reaction to the results of the FBI findings. Most lame was Chuck Schumer’s statement:

Both he and Diane Feinstein were stunningly partisan and illogical in their criticism of the report, saying that it was incomplete because the FBI did not interview either the Judge or Dr Ford.

But this is a moot point. The FBI had no need to interview these two because they already gave extensive testimony under oath. What the FBI check was purposed for was to attempt to corroborate “witness” accounts regarding the sexual assault allegations. For this, they interviewed the best friend of Dr Ford, other witnesses she referred to, and in addition, several more possible witnesses. The original agreement was for the FBI to interview four people, and they doubled that and then some. It didn’t change a thing.

It was resoundingly clear that the Democrat Senators lost their bid here. It was also abundantly clear to the media that this was lost as early as Thursday morning, for already the reports began to pivot with no further comment.

The Guardian (UK) and CNN both ran reports about the Justice Department indicting seven new Russians as spies. The Guardian tried to put some zing into their story, placing the terms “Russian spies” and “chemical weapons” in the same sentence:

The US government has announced criminal charges against seven Russian intelligence officersdeclaring a “lengthy and wide-ranging conspiracy” ordered by the Kremlin to hack into private computers and networks around the world that aimed at a wide range of targets.

The announcement from the justice department’s national security division on Thursday comes after Dutch officials said they had disrupted a Russian cyberattack on the global chemical weapons watchdog.

Four of the officers were charged with targeting the watchdog…

(What does that even mean?)

All seven of the officers were indicted on cyber-hacking charges linked to the leaking of Olympic athletes’ drug test data, in an alleged attempt to undermine efforts to tackle Russian doping.

Russia’s GRU military intelligence was blamed for the failed operation in the Netherlands, which allegedly targeted the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and was thwarted by Dutch military intelligence with the help of the UK. The international organization was investigating the use of chemical weapons in Syria and the poisoning of former GRU officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in the English city of Salisbury in March.

This latest attempt to finger Russia is the second recent piece to point at the GRU, historically held to be far more brutal than the KGB during the Soviet era, but in modern times this sort of viewpoint doesn’t necessarily apply. Indeed, the photos in the Guardian’s article reveal people that look more like kids than evil communist henchmen.

In further news, New York City’s mayor Tom DeBlasio was reported to have joined the chorus call alleging that President Donald Trump’s father left his son more money than previously known, and that the Trump family hid this money in shell corporations and other tax-shelters.

This story, run by The New York Times (surprised?) and Time Magazine offers the reader the hopefully tantalizing notion that the real-estate mogul-turned-President is actually a swindler against the government of the country he is president of, by hiding money from the government. Here is a little of that story according to one of the Times pieces, co-written by David Barstow, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner, whose headline is so blatantly assertive we thought it should also be reproduced:

Trump Engaged in Suspect Tax Schemes as He Reaped Riches From His Father

The president has long sold himself as a self-made billionaire, but a Times investigation found that he received at least $413 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate empire, much of it through tax dodges in the 1990s.

President Trump participated in dubious tax schemes during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud, that greatly increased the fortune he received from his parents, an investigation by The New York Times has found.

Mr. Trump won the presidency proclaiming himself a self-made billionaire, and he has long insisted that his father, the legendary New York City builder Fred C. Trump, provided almost no financial help.

But The Times’s investigation, based on a vast trove of confidential tax returns and financial records, reveals that Mr. Trump received the equivalent today of at least $413 million from his father’s real estate empire, starting when he was a toddler and continuing to this day.

Much of this money came to Mr. Trump because he helped his parents dodge taxes. He and his siblings set up a sham corporation to disguise millions of dollars in gifts from their parents, records and interviews show. Records indicate that Mr. Trump helped his father take improper tax deductions worth millions more. He also helped formulate a strategy to undervalue his parents’ real estate holdings by hundreds of millions of dollars on tax returns, sharply reducing the tax bill when those properties were transferred to him and his siblings.

These maneuvers met with little resistance from the Internal Revenue Service, The Times found. The president’s parents, Fred and Mary Trump, transferred well over $1 billion in wealth to their children, which could have produced a tax bill of at least $550 million under the 55 percent tax rate then imposed on gifts and inheritances.

The Trumps paid a total of $52.2 million, or about 5 percent, tax records show.

In other words, this family was smart. Much of what is written is more opinion than fact, and follows the typical left-wing screed of class-envy. Perhaps this is intended to be the new attempt the separate Trump supporters from their man, but it is doubtful that this will work.

We would also like to note that “The equivalent of $413 million” is about $272 million in 1999 dollars. While significant, it certainly doesn’t look like Trump got a half-billion to start. And that of course is assuming this story is even true. The New York Times has not had the best reputation for telling the truth about anything Trump for a couple years now.)

The reason?

Kavanaugh.

The press and Democrat Party may have executed a supremely stunning overreach with their attempt to take down President Trump’s hand-picked appointee to the the US Supreme Court. Kavanaugh not only turned out to be clean, his case for confirmation seems to have been massively helped, not hurt, by his honesty in response to the withering blast of the mainstream media and Democrats.

He handled his “official” confirmation hearings with grace and aplomb, while remaining steely-eyed in focus on showing his qualification for the post. He handled the eleventh-hour smear hit with raw and righteous rage, defending his family and his name against one of the nastiest (but flimsiest) smear campaigns in recent history. His defense was unequivocal because he could be unequivocal, since he lived an upstanding life and spoke honestly about it.

This truth was verified by the FBI and there is no way around it.

But what is left is a Democrat Party that has discredited itself. What is significant is that this time got the attention of the nation, and it probably got some people who traditionally vote Democrat to thinking a second time about this choice. It does appear to have galvanized Republican voters.

The press will be on to try to discourage this heat before November’s midterm elections. However, the Press and the Democrats cried wolf one too many times here, and only the most clever media manipulation and maneuvering will allow them to recover.

There are many that hope this happens, but probably now, many more that will not accept their stories going forward.

