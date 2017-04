Trump's bombing of Syria is making the White House Administration look stupid.

“US set the whole Middle East on fire…but someone else is a d**k.” Jimmy Dore calls it straight on this one.

Sean Spicer claims Hitler did not use chemical weapons (gas chambers??).

The Trump attack on Assad is making the entire White House look more stupid with each passing day.

Jimmy Dore takes Spicer to task for his ridiculous comments, and the White House’s dangerous run up to war with Syria and Russia.