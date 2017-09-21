US establishes a permanent military base in Israel (Video)

America’s military machine makes it official, and plants permanent military roots in Israel.
What will this mean for stability (or instability) in the Middle East?
What does this mean for America’s proxy war in Syria? Or is this the beginning of a grander strategy to sow the seeds of conflict with Iran?
The Gateway Pundit reports…
The Times of Israel reports…
For the first time in history, the United States on Monday established an official, permanent military base in Israel: an air defense base in the heart of the Negev desert.
Dozens of US Air Force soldiers will call home the new base, located inside the Israeli Air Force’s Mashabim Air Base, west of the towns of Dimona and Yerucham.
“It’s nothing short of historic,” he said. It demonstrates the “years-old alliance between the United States and the State of Israel.”
