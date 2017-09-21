US establishes a permanent military base in Israel (Video)

America’s military machine makes it official, and plants permanent military roots in Israel.

What will this mean for stability (or instability) in the Middle East?

What does this mean for America’s proxy war in Syria? Or is this the beginning of a grander strategy to sow the seeds of conflict with Iran?

The Gateway Pundit reports…

In a historic first, the United States established a permanent military base in Israel this week at the Mashabim Air Base. This is the first time the US has set up a permanent base in Israel. Estimates are that several dozen US airmen and soldiers will remain at the base.

The Times of Israel reports…