US congresswoman’s cluelessness exposed in leaked phone conversation (VIDEO)

“I heard that Senator Lindsey and Senator McCain are going to try to make even more sanctions, tougher sanctions,” the supposed Waters told the pranksters. The new US President wanted to lift or at least “review sanctions” against Russia, but met with strong opposition in the Senate and “probably he’s backing up some,” she told the duo.

The pranksters then proceeded to exploit the seriously lacking geography knowledge of Congresswoman Waters, who had recently claimed that Russia was “advancing in Korea.”

Speaking about the most recent “development” in Ukraine, the duo claimed that “Putin’s regular army” had “simultaneously occupied” both Donetsk in Eastern Ukraine and Lvov, which is in the West. In addition, the pranksters said that Russia had “invaded Gabon” to support President Ondimba.

As a final blow, the pranksters claimed that Moscow had “hacked the election system” in a fictitious country of Limpopo, completely reversing the outcome and installing their puppet Ai Bolit as a president. Since the situation there has become even “worse than in the US,” the ousted president of Limpopo was considering fleeing to Ukraine, they said.

According to “insider information” shared by the pranksters, the mastermind behind the “Limpopo hacking” was Vladimir Putin himself, and the “attacks” were coordinated by his two advisers, known only by their internet nicknames – Vovan and Lexus. The supposed Congresswoman seemingly wrote down these aliases to presumably investigate them further. ‘Waters’ said “more information is needed” as she did not know how many intelligence assets the US had there.

While Limpopo is a province in South Africa, the duo was obviously referring to a completely fictitious land from a Russian children’s book “Aybolit and Barmaley” by Korney Chukovsky. Nevertheless, the supposed Congresswoman assured the pranksters that “the US is going to stand with you guys” and will “keep these sanctions on Russia.”

At the end of the call, the pranksters claimed that Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko had recently been plagued by an unfortunate problem with television, which all of a sudden switched to RT broadcasting Vladimir Putin’s interview.

“It happened to me too!” the supposed Congresswoman replied, referring to the incident on the C-SPAN channel when the speech of Maxine Waters due to internal routing problems was “blacked out” by RT for some ten minutes.

The two pranksters Vovan and Lexus have long been famous in Russia for making fun of high-profile people, including politicians and celebrities. The trickster duo became household names during the 2014 political crisis and subsequent civil war in Ukraine, as they often impersonated Ukrainian politicians.