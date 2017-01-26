Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard travels to Syria, CONFIRMS: “no difference between ‘moderate’ rebels and al-Qaeda or ISIS  – they are all the same”

From Iraq to Libya and now in Syria, the U.S. has waged wars of regime change, resulting in unimaginable suffering, and strengthening groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS.

US Congresswoman and war veteran Tulsi Gabbard, along former U.S. Representative Dennis Kucinich traveled to Syria, met with Assad, met with families torn by the war, met with religious leaders, saw the results of US regime change first hand, on the ground in Aleppo and Damascus.

The two US leaders confirmed what we at The Duran have been reporting since our inception…the war in Syria, Obama’s war to overthrow a democratically elected, sovereign, internationally recognized government was, is and remains illegal. Syria’s invasion by US funded ISIS and Al Qaeda forces aligned with Saudi Wahhabi terrorists did not, and does not serve the US interest.

This was a war that saw, then President Obama, provide money and arms to Al Qaeda and ISIS, in order to appease the governments of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The main stream media carried water for Obama and reported “fake news” stories like “barrel bombings” and “chemical strikes”, in an effort to push public opinion against the secular Assad government.

Here is Tucker Carlson reporting on Gabbard and Kucinich’s visit to Syria on Fox News.

It is now evident that Obama’s Syria war crime is unravelling, and seeing the light of day, even in US main stream media.

Tulsi Gabbard’s first hand account as to what she witnessed during her trip to Syria, as posted on her Medium page.

Worth sharing with everyone you know, so as to put an end to this jihadist war against the people of Syria, and expose former POTUS Obama for his creation and funding of ISIS and Al Qaeda within Syria, in an effort to remove the secular leadership of Assad…