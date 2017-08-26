US Congressman tells Tucker Carlson, ‘the DNC leak was a Democrat party insider’ (Video)

US Congressman Dana Rohrbacher has been smeared by the liberal left mainstream media as a “Putin troll” after he met with Julian Assange, and confirmed what most sane people already know…that the entire “Russia hacking the DNC emails” story was a complete fiction made up by Hillary Clinton, and the Democrat party, to negate their loss to Donald Trump.

According to The Gateway Pundit, last week Rohrabacher (R-CA) met with Julian Assange in a three hour meeting at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Following the meeting with Assange Rohrabacher told with The Hill:

“Our three-hour meeting covered a wide array of issues, including the WikiLeaks exposure of the DNC [Democratic National Committee] emails during last year’s presidential election,” Rohrabacher said, “Julian emphatically stated that the Russians were not involved in the hacking or disclosure of those emails.” Pressed for more detail on the source of the documents, Rohrabacher said he had information to share privately with President Trump. “Julian also indicated that he is open to further discussions regarding specific information about the DNC email incident that is currently unknown to the public,” he said.

Rohrabacher appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss his meeting with Julian Assange, and the fact that Russia played no role in the DNC hack…which Rohrabacher confirms was a leak.

Rohrbacher told Carlson that Julian Assange knows who provided the information to Wikileaks, and that the information was likely obtained by a Democrat party insider via a download…not an outside hack.

Rohrbacher said…