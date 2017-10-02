US Congressman says Julian Assange “has absolute proof” Russia did not meddle in US elections (Video)

Last week The Duran reported that if there is one man on the planet that can settle the entire “Russia election meddling”, narrative spun by Hillary Clinton and John Podesta, that man is Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Assange is offering to prove without a shadow of a doubt that Russia did not meddle in the US elections, but for this information Assange is asking for a pardon from POTUS Trump.

The problem is that Trump is not being given this message by his White House team, and the Generals that control his Administration, specifically Chief of Staff General John Kelly.

California Congressman, Dana Rohrabacher says he has seen the evidence that will disprove “Russia-Trump” collusion accusations once and for all, but he’s having a hard time getting his message through to the president.

In an interview OAN, Rohrabacher was confident that the president will “get behind this” as soon he hears the message.

“I think he will because I’m going to try to overcome the obstacles in the way, which happens to be his staff.” “So in the next few weeks, my job is to try to make sure the president’s staff doesn’t fence him off from this offer.” “I think that when he hears that there’s been an offer made, he will insist on knowing about it.”

PJ Media reports that Rohrabacher noted that the one person who could prove or disprove charges that Trump and Russia colluded on hacking the DNC is Julian Assange, and no one has even bothered to go see him. Last month, Rohrabacher went to London to visit him at the Ecuadorian embassy himself.