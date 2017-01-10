US Congress compares “Russian hack” to 9-11 attack. Demands commission be set up to investigate Russia

Here is some advice for the Democrats sitting in Congress spreading “fake news”.

Instead of creating a “9-11” type of committee to investigate the “fake news” claim that Russia hacked the US elections because “big and bad” Vladimir Putin was upset with “poor, little helpless” Hillary Clinton, why don’t the Democrats call for a real 9-11 commission to fully investigate 9-11 (beyond what was published last year with the 28 page report).

Maybe then can we finally get to the bottom of what state sponsored the terrorist attack on NY’s World Trade Center ( Saudi Arabia ) and bring makes those Wahhabi – Jihadist theocracies pay for their crimes ( Saudi Arabia ) against the citiznes of the United States of America.

Wishful thinking, I know. Now back to the kabuki theater being played out by the teleprompter President, crooked Hillary, and the Soros funded congressional cronies. Report courtesy of Zerohedge…