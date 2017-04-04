US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley says “Assad must go”, chances are Haley will go first

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is not playing this one too smart.

Every world leaders who has uttered the words “Assad must go” has either been booted out of office, or is on the brink of getting booted out of office. Nikki Haley doesn’t stand a chance. Trump better start looking for a new US Ambassador to the UN.

Sputnik News reports…

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Haley blasted Assad, stating that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s recent comments that the president’s status would be decided by the Syrian people did not mean that Washington would see it acceptable for him to participate in future elections.

Haley said…

“We don’t think the people want Assad anymore. We don’t think he is going to be someone that people will want to have.” “We have no love for Assad. We’ve made that very clear. We think that he has been a hindrance to peace for a long time. He’s a war criminal. What he’s done to his people is nothing more than disgusting.”

Speaking to ABC News yesterday, the UN ambassador said that “bring[ing] Assad to justice remains a priority” and that the US would put pressure on Moscow and Tehran over their stance on Syria. Good luck with that one Nikki.

“We need to start putting pressure on Russia and Iran.” “We need to get the Iranian influence out of there…We want Russia to know how dangerous it is for Assad to remain in power.”

Be careful Nikki Haley…many before have chanted the “Assad must go” mantra with not much success…