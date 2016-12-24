US abstains from UN Security Council vote. Resolution against Israeli settlements passes

The US abstained from vetoing a resolution at the UN Security Council condemning Israel.

The UN Security Council has passed a resolution demanded that Israel stop settlements in Palestinian territory.

The resolution was introduced to the UNSC by New Zealand, Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal, with 14 of 15 members at the UNSC voting in favor of passing a resolution demanding an end to the construction of Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territories.

The shocking news regarding the vote and the passing of the resolution, was that the US was the only nation to abstain from voting. This signals a clear break from a decades long understanding that the United States would protect Israel at the UN Security Council with its veto power.

It is no secret that Barack Obama loathes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Obama’s abstention will be viewed by many as his final f*** you to Netanyahu, who is undoubtedly eager to begin an Israeli-US reset under a Trump presidency.

President-elect Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and U.S. lawmakers on both sides of the aisle urged Obama to veto the resolution.

Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territories have been criticized as human rights violations, and a clear obstacle to achieving peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the UN resolution and slammed President Barack Obama for refusing to veto it in this official statement….

“Israel rejects this shameful anti-Israel resolution at the UN and will not abide by its terms.” “The Obama administration not only failed to protect Israel against this gang-up at the UN, it colluded with it behind the scenes.” “Israel looks forward to working with President-elect Trump and with all our friends in Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, to negate the harmful effects of this absurd resolution.”

US Ambassador Samantha Power explained the decision to abstain from the vote, saying the expansion of Israeli outposts were threatening a two-state solution towards achieving a peaceful settlement.

“We cannot stand in the way of this resolution as we seek to preserve a chance of attaining our longstanding objective of two states living side by side in peace and security.” “The settlement problem has gotten so much worse that it is now putting at risk the very viability of that two-state solution.”

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said the resolution was…

–“a significant step, demonstrating the Council’s much needed leadership and the international community’s collective efforts to reconfirm that the vision of two States is still achievable.”

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s office praised the vote outcome as “a big blow” to Israeli policy and a show of “strong support for the two-state solution.”

