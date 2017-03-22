Unstable Democrat Congresswoman, Maxine Waters, tweets to Trump: “Get ready for impeachment”

Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters is quickly becoming the looniest US politician on the planet. Waters thought Russia had invaded North Korea, and called Trump’s cabinet a bunch of scumbags, just to name a few of her recent mental breakdowns.

The Hill is now reporting that Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters is doubling down on her calls for impeaching President Trump, tweeting Tuesday that it’s time to “get ready for impeachment.”

Get ready for impeachment. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) March 21, 2017

The Hill adds…

Waters has been pushing for Congress to quickly impeach Trump if evidence is produced proving collusion with the Russian government during the presidential race. “The only thing that I am focused on is credible investigations to bring out the facts. … If the facts are there, then I think we should move very quickly to do something about it. And if there was collusion, and any support for undermining our democracy, I think the president should be impeached,” Waters said earlier this month. “I’ve said that, and that’s where I stand.”

