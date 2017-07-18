University of Iowa professor says white marble in classical artwork is racist and promotes “white supremacist ideas”

If you ever wondered why American University’s were producing safe space, cuckold graduates who scream racist and bigot at every turn, then look no further than this Iowa University professor and her interpretation of classical Greek sculptures…which she feels were too white.
Never mind the actual color of the marble is/was white. Via The Gateway Pundit…
University of Iowa professor Sarah Bond says using white marble in classical artwork was racist and created “white supremacist ideas” today.
This is the kind of crap they are spewing on campuses today.
Turning Point USA reported:
A professor at The University of Iowa said appreciation of “white marble” used in classical artwork has created “white supremacist ideas today.”
Professor Sarah Bond indicated in a Hyperallergic article that “many of the statues, reliefs, and sarcophagi created in the ancient Western world were in fact painted,” and the “white marble” used in artwork were meant to be colored.
Bond also said that “the equation of white marble with beauty is not an inherent truth of the universe,” and therefore is “a dangerous construct that continues to influence white supremacist ideas today.”
The professor also argues that “most museums and art history textbooks contain a predominantly neon white display of skin tone,” which “has an impact on the way we view the antique world.”
“The assemblage of neon whiteness serves to create a false idea of homogeneity — everyone was very white! — across the Mediterranean region,” she said, later saying that the misapprehensions of the classical era give “further ammunition for white supremacists today, including groups like Identity Europa, who use classical statuary as a symbol of white male superiority.”