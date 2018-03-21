Undeniable proof that the UK meddled in the US elections (Video)

From UK Secret Intelligence Service MI6 agent Christopher David Steele peddling around a fake Trump-Russia dossier so as to swing the US election towards Hillary Clinton and the DNC, to the recent data mining/Facebook scandal driven by UK firm Cambridge Analytica, manipulating 50 million US Facebook users, to swing the US election in Trump’s favor, what is now irrefutable is that the UK clearly, consistently and aggressively meddled in America’s 2016 presidential elections.

Where is the mainstream media hysteria? Where is the special counsel investigation? Where are the indictments? UK sanctions?

Jimmy Dore exposes the hypocrisy…

Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is now in the hot seat, with calls for Zuckerberg to testify in front of Congress…