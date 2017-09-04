UN SECURITY COUNCIL: Russia and China call for peace–condemn DPRK nuke test

The Ambassadors of China and Russia have spoken with a joint voice before the United Nations Security Council during a special session devoted to discussing North Korea’s detonation of what is thought to be a hydrogen bomb on the 3rd of September.

Each country has maintained a firm commitment to the so-called ‘double-freeze’ policy which calls for both North Korea and South Korea, along with the US to cease missile and weapons tests. Russia and China also call on the US, South Korea and Japan to cease with provocative military drills in addition to calling for direct talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

Russia’s Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya has stated,

“We call for the international community not to be ruled by emotion, but to approach the situation in a calm and balanced manner. Moscow once again emphasises that a comprehensive solution to the nuclear and other problems on the Korean peninsula can only be achieved through political and diplomatic means, including through the mediation by the UN General Secretary”.

No military solution to Korean peninsula crisis – Russian ambassador to UN https://t.co/63yp5FopXD pic.twitter.com/LO5jWqg68C — RT (@RT_com) September 4, 2017

China’s Ambassador to the UN, Liu Jieyi stated that his country strongly urges North Korea to “stop taking actions that are wrong, deteriorating the situation and not in line with its own interests either and truly return to the track of resolving the issue through dialogue”.

Liu further called on all members of the UN Security Council to adopt the policies of the Sino-Russian double-freeze.

While Nikki Haley, America’s Ambassador to the UN said that North Korea is “begging for war”, a war which the US refuses to rule out, Julian Assange who has been closely following the events surrounding Korea has suggested that it is in the US interest to provoke North Korea in order to justify putting weapons of mass destruction near to China’s border.

South Korea is China's Cuba. By provoking conflict with the North, US is creating cover to place THAAD etc. on China's border. 1/ — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) September 4, 2017

2/ Is the ultimate goal to get U.S. nukes into South Korea? If so, expect China to act. It has plenty of economic and military levers. — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) September 4, 2017

If this is the case, the US is far less interested in peace than in prolonging the conflict which China and Russia have urged all sides to es-escalate immediately.