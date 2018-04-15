UN envoy Nikki Haley reveals why Trump was tricked into bombing Syria (Video)

On April 3rd, Trump announced that he was seeking to remove U.S. troops from Syria as soon as possible.

Via The Washington Post…

President Trump has instructed military leaders to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria as soon as possible and told them he wants Arab allies to take over and pay for stabilizing and reconstructing areas liberated from the Islamic State, according to senior U.S. officials.

US Ambassador to the UN, neocon Nikki Haley told a giddy Fox News’ Chris Wallace (obviously happy to have another bulls**t American war) that the US will not pull its troops out of Syria until its goals are accomplished there.

After POTUS Trump hastily announced the he wanted to pull out of Syria, the Deep State put another false flag operation into motion.

Mission Accomplished. Not only will 2,000 US troops stay in Syria, indefinitely and illegally (the US was never invited into Syria by the internationally recognized government, which makes their stay in Syria an invasion and occupation), but Haley told Wallace that while it is America’s goals to see the troops come home, “we are not going to leave until we know we have accomplished those things.”

Haley proceeded to outline three new objectives for the perpetual US occupation of Syrian land…

To ensure that chemical weapons are not used in a way that is of risk to US interests, Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) is defeated, and Iran’s actions are monitored.

“We’re not going to leave until we know we have accomplished those things… Be very clear, if we leave, when we leave, it will be because we know that everything is moving forward.”

Trump was easily tricked into striking Syria (for a second time). Now American troops will stay in Syria forever. Exactly as the Deep State and MIC wanted.

Lee Camp from Redacted Tonight nails it in the video below, on how the US Pentagon and MIC “do not do withdrawals” from the nations they occupy.

Of particular note was how a deliberately misinformed Chris Wallace was throughout the interview, fueling the flames of war with Syria by flat out lying about Assad’s culpability in various chemical attacks that have plagued Syria during its 7 year war against US-Saudi backed Al Qaeda jihadists.

To this day not one of the chemical attacks…not the 2013 attack, not last years attack, not this most recent attack…have been linked to Assad or his government. That is a fact that Wallace, a seasoned and respected journalist knows…but out of his cowardice and his duty to his Deep State bosses, fails to challenge Haley on.

And of course no Haley interview could ever be complete without the mentally challenged UN Ambassador projecting American instigated conflicts, onto the shoulders of Putin and Russia.

Via RT…

Previously, Haley said that the US’ guns are “locked and loaded,” and that Washington will not hesitate to strike if a chemical attack in Syria takes place again. US officials previously said their goal in Syria is just defeating ISIS. President Donald Trump said earlier that the US would withdraw from Syria “soon” and Washington would “let the other people take care of it now,” but no deadline has been announced. Haley’s comments come just one day after the US, UK, and France carried out a massive missile strike on Syrian targets. Missiles fired from warships and jets hit a scientific facility in the vicinity of Damascus, which the coalition claimed was involved in the production of chemical and biological weapons, as well as a former missile base west of Homs and Al-Dumayr air base east of the Syrian capital.

The Duran EUR Buy us a coffee ☕ Every Dollar, Pound and Euro you send us helps our publication stay active, reach more people and to continue to shed light on the social-political issues of our time. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.