UN envoy Nikki Haley has seen the future: A chemical weapons attack will happen in Syria and Assad did it (Video)

“If they want to continue to go the route of taking over Syria, they can do that,” said Nikki Haley.
Alex Christoforou

Published

6 hours ago

on

459 Views

The galactically stupid, and now psychic, US envoy to the United Nation, Nikki Haley is ready to attack Syria for a Chemical Weapons attack that she is somehow certain will take place in Idlib any day now.

Speaking during a UN press briefing, Haley was visibly upset that the internationally recognized Syrian government has the audacity to take over and govern Syria. Haley somehow figured that Syria is best governed, not by the secular government voted into office, but by the black-flag waving, head-chopping jihadists imported into the country via Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Jordan some seven year ago.

During her rant, Haley stated that she is positive that Assad will be behind a chemical weapons attack (yet to happen, but certain to happen), and Russia will be complicit in such an action.

Everyone knows that as you are winning the war, and liberating your country, a smart leader will naturally gas the very citizens he is liberating, so as to draw the United States into the conflict, after the United States has forewarned that they will attack should a chemical weapons attack occur. Makes perfect sense.

“If they want to continue to go the route of taking over Syria, they can do that,” said Nikki Haley at a UN press conference today, without explaining how a nation’s only recognized government can ‘take over’ the country it governs.

“But they cannot do it with chemical weapons. They can’t do it assaulting their people. And we’re not gonna fall for it. If there are chemical weapons that are used, we know exactly who’s gonna use them.”

Cue the White Helmets to begin setting things up for what may be their final, and finest, chemical weapons false flag production to date.

Nikki Haley, John Bolton, and even POTUS Trump, have given them the green light to get the production rolling.

By Caitlin Johnstone via Medium.com…

Haley was referring to the Syrian government’s impending push to complete its military campaign of recapturing its land from the terrorist factions and militias who, with extensive help from the US and its allies, have been holding communities hostage in a failed attempt to take over Syria. Her supernatural prophecy is just the latest in an increasingly bizarre string of claims being advanced by political figures and establishment media that the Assad government is planning to use chemical weapons to complete that campaign in Idlib.

Their narrative is that the Russian government’s warnings of a plot by the Al Qaeda-linked terrorist factions occupying the region to stage a chemical weapons attack and frame the Syrian government for it are actually just a preemptive “smoke screen” to allow them to get away with committing war crimes. When Haley said “we’re not gonna fall for it,” this is the ‘it’ she was referring to.

So let’s unpack that a bit. I’m going to propose two different possibilities to you, and you decide for yourself which one is the more likely event to occur in the future:

Possibility 1: The actual, literal terrorist factions occupying Idlib are on the cusp of defeat with nowhere to escape to. They know for a fact that the US and its allies have launched repeated attacks on the Syrian government following chemical weapons allegations without first waiting for an investigation into those allegations. They also know for a fact that multiple high level officials in the western alliance have stated they will carry out aggressive attacks against the Syrian government in retaliation for any perceived chemical weapons attacks, and, thanks to the public prognostications from Madame Haley’s crystal ball, they also know that the Syrian government has already been assigned blame for any such attack in advance. Knowing all of these things, with their backs against the wall with the absolute certainty that getting the western military alliance on their side is their last and only chance, they get their hands on some chemical weapons and kill some of the civilians they’ve captured.

Possibility 2: On the cusp of victory, the Assad government decides to do the one thing that risks a US-led regime change military intervention in order to accomplish the crucial strategic masterstroke of killing a few kids with chlorine or sarin in front of a bunch of White Helmets cameras.

While you are weighing those two options, consider for a moment the fact that the US and its allies have an extensive history of attempting to control who governs Syria, and indeed plotted to create a violent uprising exactly as it occurred in 2011. Not after the violence had already started, but years in advance.

This is not my opinion, and it is not a conspiracy theory. It is a known fact that you can verify for yourself:

  • Here is a 2006 WikiLeaks cable in which the US government is seen exploring possible factions which could be incentivized to rise up against Assad, and ways in which psyops could be used to ensure widespread violence.
  • Here is a declassified CIA memo from 1986 in which the Central Intelligence Agency is seen exploring ways in which sectarian tensions can be inflamed to provoke a violent uprising in Syria. Here is a useful articlefeaturing excerpts from the memo showing some jarring parallels between what was being planned and what happened a quarter century later.
  • Here is a video clip of General Wesley Clark naming Syria among the countries scheduled by the Pentagon for regime change in the wake of 9/11.
  • Here is a video clip of the former Foreign Minister of France stating in plain language that he was informed by British government insiders in 2009 that a violent Syrian uprising was being planned, two years before the violence erupted.
  • Here is an article featuring a video of the former Qatari Prime Minister stating that the US and its allies were involved in the violence from the very beginning.
  • Here is an article from May of 2011 reporting on some of the extremely suspicious provocations that led to the outbreak of widespread violence. Here’s another from March 2011. Here’s another from December 2011.

You get the picture. If a man had documented his plans to murder his wife with an axe, and those plans were found after his wife turned up dead of axe wounds exactly as he’d planned them, and multiple people in the area said they’d heard him murdering her with an axe, the primary suspect in that case would not be the neighbor’s cat.

The violence in Syria was planned and orchestrated years in advance, and now hundreds of thousands of human beings are dead as a direct result. And these monsters are now pretending to be concerned about human rights?

No. Get out of Syria, you absolute ghouls. Everyone responsible for perpetrating and sustaining these horrors should spend the rest of their lives in a Hague cell. If there is a chemical weapons attack as the Syrian government moves to recapture Idlib, the last people anyone should believe is the psychopathic governments who are responsible for this catastrophe in the first place.

*  *  *

The best way to get around the internet censors and make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list for my website, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. My articles are entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, liking me on Facebook, following my antics on Twitter, checking out my podcast, throwing some money into my hat on Patreon or Paypalor buying my book Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers.

Gatwick Airport timestamp cover up, or much ado about nothing? (Video)

A fabrication of evidence or a simple explanation?
Alex Christoforou

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

To dig deeper into the timestamp novichok photo mystery, see:

Craig Murray, “The Impossible Photo” – https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/09/the-impossible-photo/comment-page-9/#comments

Moon of Alabama, “The Strange Timestamp In The New Novichok ‘Evidence’ – UPDATED” http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/09/a-curious-timestamp-in-the-new-novichok-evidence.html#more

Via Craig Murray

Russia has developed an astonishing new technology enabling its secret agents to occupy precisely the same space at precisely the same time.

These CCTV images released by Scotland yard today allegedly show Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov both occupying exactly the same space at Gatwick airport at precisely the same second. 16.22.43 on 2 March 2018. Note neither photo shows the other following less than a second behind.

There is no physically possible explanation for this. You can see ten yards behind each of them, and neither has anybody behind for at least ten yards. Yet they were both photographed in the same spot at the same second.

The only possible explanations are:
1) One of the two is travelling faster than Usain Bolt can sprint
2) Scotland Yard has issued doctored CCTV images/timeline.

I am going with the Met issuing doctored images.

UPDATE

A number of people have pointed out a third logical possibility, that the photographs are not of the same place and they are coming through different though completely identical entry channels. The problem with that is the extreme synchronicity. You can see from the photos that the channel(s) are enclosed and quite long, and they would have had to enter different entrances to the channels. So it is remarkable they were at exactly the same point at the same time. Especially as one of them appears to be holding (wheeled?) luggage and one has only a shoulder bag.

I have traveled through Gatwick many times but cannot call to mind precisely where they are. Can anybody pinpoint the precise place in the airport? Before or after passport control? Before or after baggage collection? Before or after customs? The only part of the airport this looks like to me is shortly after leaving the plane after the bridge, and before joining the main gangway to passport control – in which case passengers are not split into separated channels at the stage this was taken. I can’t recall any close corridors as long as this after passport control. But I am open to correction.

The possible area in Gatwick Airport where Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov were captured by CCTV…

https://www.google.com/maps/@51.1569164,-0.1626274,2a,75y,5.23h,66.06t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1syZ1o0TkX5OKUFO59cY4ahQ!2e0!3e2!7i13312!8i6656

https://www.google.com/maps/@51.1570157,-0.1626565,2a,75y,188.63h,75.21t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1svV47ixbwSQnbQjlwIUFvnQ!2e0!3e2!7i13312!8i6656

Commenter reverses the images and aligns them, via CraigMurray’s blog post…

DavidKNZ
September 6, 2018 at 00:31

This from MOA
This is an obvious fabrication of evidence. What they did was to take 2 photos from the same tunnel using the same camera at different times, but with the camera rotated about 20 degrees between them (notice the slightly different fish-eye lens distortions). Afterwards they flipped one of the images horizontally and added time-stamps to the images, but forgot to change the times between them.

I reversed the above process, aligned the images and made a GIF animation to prove it, see https://postimg.cc/image/x1ixk7r4x/

Comment on MOA

Posted by: mdroy | Sep 5, 2018 4:06:42 PM | 28

There are times of the day when 2 passengers could arrive at an empty passport control, enter two different tunnels at the same time and arrive at exactly the same second at equivalent gates.
Not many times, because it means that there is no queue at either tunnel.
And 16:22 is not one of these times.

Four weeks after Twitter tried to act fair, it banned Jones, using an argument he had with a CNN reporter and Jack Dorsey himself as an alibi.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

Four weeks ago, Twitter came under fire for not banning Alex Jones from its social network as a wave of bans against the strongly conservative newsman swept across other prominent media outlets like Facebook, Apple and YouTube. But now, it appears that Jack Dorsey has caved into the pressure.

Alex Jones and InfoWars are now banned from Twitter as well. CNBC reports:

Twitter has permanently banned the accounts of right-wing conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones and InfoWars for violating the company’s abusive behavior policies, the company said Thursday.

The ban appears to be related to a heated exchange between Jones and a CNN reporter Wednesday, which Jones live streamed on the Twitter-owned video service Periscope. Jones ranted at the reporter, as well as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, following back-to-back congressional hearings where Dorsey addressed online election meddling, as well as accusations of political bias and conservative censorship on the platform.

“We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations,” the company said in a series of tweets. “We wanted to be open about this action given the broad interest in this case.”

The ban comes weeks after Jones’ accounts were removed or suspended by other major tech companies like Apple, Facebook and YouTube. Twitter had initially declined to take disciplinary action against Jones, saying the accounts had not violated community guidelines, but later suspended him for a period of seven days.

Accounts for Jones and Infowars were also banned from Periscope. Jones will not be able to recreate his presence on the sites under another account.

Freedom of speech is a Constitutional right to every American citizen under the First Amendment. This means that the government cannot curtail a citizen’s right to speak against the government, and indeed, to speak about anything one desires to say. The text of the amendment is here below:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

However, while Congress cannot curtail free speech, private industry can, and it is here that the elements of the American and global left have directed their efforts to curtail political free speech. Since YouTube is a worldwide platform, and since Apple is similarly large, and of course, Facebook, the elimination of Alex Jones’ broadcasts and posts on and through these media outlets places a burden on Mr. Jones to find ways to get his message out, according to his Constitutional freedom to do so.

In a sense this move by Twitter help slam the door even further on conservative dissent against the liberal and globalist agenda as it applies to the United States. While the assault on free speech rights (for conservatives) has been on for decades, in the present Trump years, the movement to silence conservative dissent against a mostly monolithic media narrative got much more focused and much stronger.

While Alex Jones still has his own website and is still almost as accessible as he ever was, the large social networks greatly eased his network’s efforts to get its point of view out to the world. Apparently the ban hit while he was trending at #1 on Twitter. This in itself is quite interesting that the pundit was canned while he was surging in popularity on Twitter.

A few hours after the ban was announced, Alex Jones gave this statement through his site, Infowars.com: (A VPN may be required as this website is blocked or partially blocked in some countries.)

I was taken down not because we lie, but because we tell the truth, and because we were popular. And because we dared go to that Committee hearing, and stand up to Rubio, and stand up to the lies of the mainstream media, and speak the truth. And then we ran into Oliver Darcy, who is the secret police captain, who admits he goes around and gets people like InfoWars taken off other platforms. Because we confronted that monster, that has abused us, and lied about us, and taken our speech… Yeah, because of that, they took us down…

InfoWars – and Alex Jones – are truly caught up in an Information War.

When it comes to actually reading the New York Times anonymous op-ed, one sees nothing different from the same old narrative.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 7, 2018

By

On September 5th, the media world was “rocked” by an anonymously authored op-ed piece in The New York Times that, to hear about it through all the other networks, was like the end of the world for President Trump. According to the op-ed piece itself, it is written by a “senior official in the Trump White House” who has “vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

This piece’s existence became the lead story on Thursday going into Friday. Drudge, Fox, CNN, and just about everyone in the major news media was covering this “extraordinary” publication. The underlying narrative by most of the networks was “look, it’s an insider trying to thwart the President and they are trying to control this out of control man. Defend yourselves while you still have time!” And indeed, the op-ed piece itself says this almost verbatim:

To be clear, ours is not the popular “resistance” of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous.

But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.

That is why many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump’s more misguided impulses until he is out of office.

This certainly reads like there is a problem. It sounds like the President is crazy and must be managed by this group of people.

And for a while this story seemed to hit and hold as speculation turned to who it might have been that dared to do this sort of writing. For the Liberals, the person was pictured as a courageous hero, and for the GOP, and especially Trump supporters, this person was vilified as a traitor.

However, this sort of analysis seems to sidestep the main issue, which is what is actually in the piece.

And upon reading that, we find nothing new. The writer appears to be aligned with the neocon agenda, possessing a rigidly closed mind to the notion that Russia might  not  be the bastion of evil that almost everyone in American politics seems to want to make it. The allusions of “amorality” are as vague as that word itself is. What does “amoral” mean for the author? It might actually be hard to say.

The problem is simple enough. When one has a set of opinions, they usually believe they are right, and those who disagree with them are wrong, hence “amoral.” This seems to be about the level of the writer’s assessment. As we examine the op-ed piece itself, this becomes quite clear. We will offer the material from the op-ed here formatted bold italic, and then our responses in plain text:

The root of the problem is the president’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making.

This is a visceral accusation but it is formless and pointless. At this point there is no definition for what construes “amorality.”

Although he was elected as a Republican, the president shows little affinity for ideals long espoused by conservatives: free minds, free markets and free people. At best, he has invoked these ideals in scripted settings. At worst, he has attacked them outright.

This is patently untrue, every single bit of it. Rather, the President has exercised and encouraged his supportes to exercise their own ability to think, to doubt (the media), and the booming markets are strong evidence of his love for free market capitalism, because the boom is largely due to very simple policy changes he made upon entering office, plus the general optimism he carries as a person. Mr. Obama was the Wet Blanket in Chief by comparison, telling the United States that manufacturing jobs were gone forever and get used to it.

Don’t get me wrong. There are bright spots that the near-ceaseless negative coverage of the administration fails to capture: effective deregulation, historic tax reform, a more robust military and more.

This is the author contracting him or herself.

But these successes have come despite — not because of — the president’s leadership style, which is impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective.

From the White House to executive branch departments and agencies, senior officials will privately admit their daily disbelief at the commander in chief’s comments and actions. Most are working to insulate their operations from his whims.

Meetings with him veer off topic and off the rails, he engages in repetitive rants, and his impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back.

“There is literally no telling whether he might change his mind from one minute to the next,” a top official complained to me recently, exasperated by an Oval Office meeting at which the president flip-flopped on a major policy decision he’d made only a week earlier.

This allegation is nothing we haven’t seen already. Just listen to a campaign rally. However, in this style, a lot of good is getting done. We still have yet to see anything “amoral.” Unconventional? Maybe. But “amoral” indicates something evil or without good, and there is no evidence of either of these characteristics that has been explained to the reader yet.

The erratic behavior would be more concerning if it weren’t for unsung heroes in and around the White House. Some of his aides have been cast as villains by the media. But in private, they have gone to great lengths to keep bad decisions contained to the West Wing, though they are clearly not always successful.

It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room. We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.

The result is a two-track presidency.

Since there is nothing specific offered here, the allegation is put out for no other reason than to stain the thoughts of the reader. Proof, please. Oh! Maybe here is some…

Take foreign policy: In public and in private, President Trump shows a preference for autocrats and dictators, such as President Vladimir Putin of Russia and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, and displays little genuine appreciation for the ties that bind us to allied, like-minded nations.

Astute observers have noted, though, that the rest of the administration is operating on another track, one where countries like Russia are called out for meddling and punished accordingly, and where allies around the world are engaged as peers rather than ridiculed as rivals.

On Russia, for instance, the president was reluctant to expel so many of Mr. Putin’s spies as punishment for the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain. He complained for weeks about senior staff members letting him get boxed into further confrontation with Russia, and he expressed frustration that the United States continued to impose sanctions on the country for its malign behavior. But his national security team knew better — such actions had to be taken, to hold Moscow accountable.

Maybe that is because the “like minded, allied nations” we have are all currently invested deeply in one-world globalism, George Soros style, and Russia in particular is the great power that is most like the West, but refuses to play the Western game. As we have covered extensively here on The Duran, the issue is centered around Russia’s re-emergence as a powerful, Christianity-guided nation that rejects the innovative moral and cultural philosophies taken as sacred tradition now by Western Europe and the United States.

In an interesting side note, China, which is economically more powerful than the US in some ways, and whose culture is radically unique contrasted with the West, and which is a Communist nation, is not targeted for such vilification. And for good practical reason: The US owes a whole lot of money to the Chinese, and our own economy risks severe disruption if we get the Chinese too mad. But Russia doesn’t make anything we need, and we have no real economic ties save for the fact that Russian rockets get our astronauts into space. It’s easy to pick on Russia because we don’t lose anything significant in doing so. There is probably no other reason for this choice of scapegoat.

This isn’t the work of the so-called deep state. It’s the work of the steady state.

How about the “steady work of the Deep State?” The writer may have confused his or her word order.

Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president. But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over.

The op-ed would have more merit if there were but one single incident written here that describes the President as being unstable. But there isn’t one specific given. So like an earlier allegation, the seriousness of the charge has nothing to do with whether or not there is any truth to the charge. And this is election season, the time where lies abound everywhere.

The bigger concern is not what Mr. Trump has done to the presidency but rather what we as a nation have allowed him to do to us. We have sunk low with him and allowed our discourse to be stripped of civility.

Senator John McCain put it best in his farewell letter. All Americans should heed his words and break free of the tribalism trap, with the high aim of uniting through our shared values and love of this great nation.

Again, and finally, this only gives us the point of view of the author. The author likes John McCain, so they are one of the Deep staters, and right now it doesn’t matter if the writer is liberal or conservative; but whether or not they like President Trump’s style.

The whole piece so strongly resembles the narrative of The New York Times, The Washington Post, and CNN, MSNBC and other major network outlets that there is a good chance that it was not written by anyone in the White House staff at all, but is just a fantasy written by someone looking for a creative way to keep up the narrative.

Any person capable of critical thought should be able to see right through this.

