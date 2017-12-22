UN Ambassador Nikki Haley invites 64 countries to UN Jerusalem “friendship” party

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has formally invited the 64 countries who either voted ‘against’ or abstained for Thursday’s UN General Assembly vote on the controversial Jerusalem resolution to a “friendship” party.

Haley is the talk of the town in Washington, and praised on mainstream media shows for her “brave” and “tough” talk at the United Nations. The Duran noted that Haley’s threats were anything but brave, and far from tough. If anything, Haley’s empty words only served to reinforced the notion that she is nothing more than an elitist talking head…and an empty head at that.

Talking wildly of member states of the UN Security Council – including allies of the US such as Britain, France, Italy, Japan, Egypt and Ukraine – "insulting" the US, and threatening them that their "insult" would "not be forgotten" merely because they voted in favour of a resolution that is in accord with all previous resolutions of the UN General Assembly and of the UN Security Council on the subject of Jerusalem was preposterous and needlessly rude and threatening. Haley then capped this disastrous statement by warning UN Member States that she was making a list of all those Members States who dared to vote for the resolution in the General Assembly today, and that she would report about it to the President. At one point during the session today she even appeared to hint that the US might actually consider withdrawing from the UN entirely. The latter threat is of course an empty bluff, but it will have annoyed many UN Member States who voted for the resolution but who otherwise consider themselves loyal allies of the US, but who also do not care to be publicly threatened in this way or to see the United Nations – the key body at the heart of the whole system of international relations and of international law – treated in this disrespectful way.

Haley is acting even more childish than we could have possibly imagined, by deciding to throw a party for “the 64 countries who voted ‘no’, abstained or didn’t show up for UNGA Jerusalem resolution to “friendship” party.”

