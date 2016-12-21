Ukrainian MP glorifies murder of Russian ambassador, calls assassin ‘hero’

Ukraine has failed to officially condemn the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey, while at least one member of parliament openly glorified the murder.

As leaders from around were sending their condolences to Russia, condemning the murder of Ambassador Andrey Karlov by an ISIS sympathizer on Monday, officials in Kiev have for the most part remained silent.

No condolences have come from President Poroshenko.

RT reports that the Ukrainian president devoted five tweets to the Berlin tragedy, but did not make a single post or statement condemning the brutal attack in Ankara, which took the life of the Russian ambassador to Turkey.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin began his statement on Twitter by essentially repeating the justification made by the murderer himself, condemning the “horrors” allegedly being committed by Russia in its campaign to liberate Aleppo and other parts of Syria from terrorist groups such as ISIS andAl-Qaeda. Klimkin, however, did have enough diplomacy or decency left in him to add that this was “no excuse” for murdering the ambassador.

1/2 Russia has been responsible for horrendous violations of human rights & the murder of thousands innocent people in Syria & Ukraine. — Pavlo Klimkin (@PavloKlimkin) December 19, 2016

2/2 This, however is no excuse 4 the murder of the ambassador of one sovereign state to another. Int law and human rights must be respected! — Pavlo Klimkin (@PavloKlimkin) December 19, 2016

The absolute worst statement, however, came from a Ukrainian member of parliament named Volodymyr Parasyuk, who didn’t shy away from publicly glorifying the terrorist act and branding the assassin as a ‘hero’.

If translated to English, his chilling post reads: “when a man is ready, at the cost of his own life, to take extreme measures for the sake of an idea, for the sake of truth, then it can be said with confidence that he is a hero.”

Parasyuk also made a visual comparison of the Turkish assailant with Mykola Lemyk, a Ukrainian nationalist who assassinated a Soviet diplomat in 1933. It is believed that a World War II Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera was the mastermind behind that attack.

Meanwhile in the US, on which Ukraine’s Russophobic and neo-Nazi supportive regime strongly relies, President-elect Donald Trump blasted the attack, stating that “the murder of an ambassador is a violation of all rules of civilized order and must be universally condemned.” He also added that the situation with Islamic terrorism is only getting worse and that “the civilized world must change [its] thinking!”

The thugs in Kiev have shown time and again that they are neither civilized nor capable of changing their thinking. Perhaps the time has come for the international community to change its thinking on them.