Ukrainian terrorist agent captured in Russia pleads guilty to attempted sabotage

The government funded terrorist was arrested in southern Russia and later plead guilty to attempting to destroy Russian power-lines.

A Ukrainian agent was dramatically arrested by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the southern Russian city of Sudak. He was caught trying to damage local power-lines, something Ukrainian terrorists had previously done in northern Crimea.

Gennadiy Limeshko issued a guilty plea and explained his dangerous actions in the following way,

“I received 5,000 [$195] hryvnia for the task. On August 12, after an attempt to place a charge, I was detained by the Russian FSB officers”.

Sputnik reports,

“Limeshko said he had met his handler, named Andriy and possibly known otherwise as Arthur Narimanovych, in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on June 2. He said his tasks were to damage power lines between the towns of Sudak and Novy Svet in Crimea, to damage a road by causing rockfall, as well as to spark a forest fire along the southern coast of Crimea. According to Limeshko, since 2015 he has been trained as part of a special operations team exercising physical and marksmanship training, as well as skills necessary to carry out an explosion. The Ukrainian agent added that the group was expected to carry out sabotage attacks in Crimea, as well as against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic”.

The Ukraine regimes use of terrorist agents to inflict damange against Russia is a highly serious issue. Russian security forces have promised to act quickly to catch any future attackers.

Now watch the dramatic moment when the terrorist was arrested by the FSB.