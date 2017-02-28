Ukraine now tottering on the edge of failed state status (VIDEO)

Three years after the violent coup on Ukraine’s Maidan left the delicate cultural and political balance in the former Soviet republic in tatters, the Kiev regime has little to show to justify itself to the world.

At least 10,000 people have died in the regime’s war against its own people in Donbass, the country’s GDP has declined by more than half, and promised anti-corruption crackdowns and visa-free travel with the EU have failed to materialize.

And now a new problem for Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko: extreme right militiamen have set up their own blockade of the separatist territories in Donbass, depriving Kiev of coal shipments crucial for maintaining industrial production and power generation.

That’s the subject of the following report by Dimitri Kiselyov, whose incisive commentary on politics has made him one of the stars of Russia’s TV news.

As Russia’s late UN ambassador Vitaly Churkin observed, if Ukraine still considers the Donetsk and Lugansk separatist-controlled zones as part of its territory, why is it treating them like a foreign country? Why won’t Kiev implement the Minsk agreements by granting Donetsk and Lugansk autonomous status and holding local elections?

The answer is coup president Petro Poroshenko has lost control over the armed conflict going on in his country – if indeed he ever had it. With tens of thousands of men under arms belonging to radical extremist private militias such as Right Sector, Azov Battalion, Aidar Battalion, etc. (though they are supposed to be integrated under the command of the Ukrainian army) Poroshenko is essentially held hostage to their demands and clearly exercises little to no control over their actions.

Hence, as the coal blockade continues which threatens to drive the final spike into Ukraine’s failed economy (which now ranks lower than Angola), the inability of the central government to exercise control over what happens on its own territory means the country is beginning to resemble a failed state politically as well.