Ukraine makes NATO and EU membership part of its constitution (Video)

A time to reflect as we see America embark on more regime change adventures around the world while at the same time constantly provoking Russia, a powerful nuclear power.

2017 was the centenary of the creation of the world’s first Communist State, the Soviet Union, now dead, buried and gone forever, despite the current trend of the Western media to refer to a nonexistent communist Russian threat.

Even the Chinese government that uses the term ‘Communist’ when referring to itself only does so as a means of people ‘control’ whilst itself in fact is the most capitalist country that exists today.

The most extreme ideology in the world today comes from four countries: America, Britain, France and Israel not forgetting the totally corrupt EU bureaucracy that exists in Brussels.

Focussing on these four country’s governments, we must demand change, which may well lead to revolutions. Witness what’s happening in present day France.

So lets advocate ‘regime changes’ through well monitored elections, not easily manipulated electronic ones but paper ballot ones. Beware of new technologies! Let’s aspire to true democracy. We must constantly remind ourselves that technological developments can be dangerous and harmful in the wrong hands, to humans as Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawkings told us repeatedly.

Let me pause to make something very clear about one of those four countries; Britain. The Monarchy, well to be more precise, the concept of Queen and Country, is, for many, sacrosanct. The Queen, for a number of people, embodies all that human beings should aspire to and commands great respect, not only for Brits. The same cannot, in good faith, successfully be argued for the rest of her family.

Having said that, all four governments are today shameful and totally unacceptable.

The French people have shown us the way with their “Gilet Jaunes” popular nationalist movement. And what’s wrong with being nationalistic? Only ‘Globalists’ don’t like it.

Not only the French people but Putin has given us, the other day, a wonderful example of how a nation (and Government) should regard its people if anyone has the patience to read his outstanding State of the Nation address to the Russian people.

It also important to further discuss the relevance of Russia.

Lets be reminded, Putin is at heart a Royalist himself; witness his respect for the Romanovs.

At the opening by him of a gigantic and gorgeous cathedral built in the one of the oldest monasteries in Moscow, Putin said he hoped that it would deepen the “understanding of good” in Russian society.

Putin now has done so by delivering what in effect is his manifesto to the Russian people when he gave his most recent State of the Union address.

The West must join in a spirit of partnership and camaraderie with Russia, all world nations in fact, for to paraphrase JFK’s words, we all inhabit this one planet; we all breath the same air.

Only then can we start coping with our real problems, such as climate change, our overall environment; artificial intelligence (AI), starting importantly with our complete rejection on health grounds of 5G technology – also by the way the first step towards AI dominance that Stephen Hawkings predicted -; population control and the obscenity of the direction of science by multi-national corporations that develop, with profit only in mind, our agriculture; what we eat, our weapons and our, mostly unnecessary, new pharmaceuticals. Lastly, admittedly an ambitious ‘ask’, the abolishment of nuclear and biological weapons.

At the heart of our real problem is the corruption of politicians and bureaucrats – old fashioned graft.

Over investment in the defense industry and particularly making mutually assured weapons (MAD) is absolutely insane. The $700 billion and counting US Defense budget is total insanity. Defence parity between nations helps to bring a degree of balance to the competitiveness between countries.

All nations need to have defensive capability and there is a lot of truth in the Romans belief, that dates back to the 4th Century, ’Si vis pacem, para bellum’ a Latin adage meaning “If you want peace, prepare for war”. The ancient Chinese and Greeks had similar sayings that predate the Romans.

However the obscenity of American and combined European expenditure on defence channeled mostly through the outdated militarily aggressive and unnecessary NATO is yet another insanity that grossly abuses that old true Roman adage.

It is unsustainable that there be so much poverty and austerity in this century, particularly in these four aforementioned countries, while allowing so much money to be spent on ‘defense’.

Even the other super powers, Russia and China don’t come anywhere close to wasting such amounts on defence ….and the US does so while incurring un-repayable debt.

Most other countries spend, as all nations should, in a prioritized way; putting major infrastructure projects as their first priority in their own countries.

Pertinent also to mention is that 2017 was the 50th anniversary of the murder by the CIA of the Latin American legend, Che Guevara. This is relevant because of statements made by America that, in addition to Venezuela, other US engineered regime changes are coming in Central and Latin American countries.

Controversial for many, Che Guevara was probably the last of the true idealists of our times, naively so maybe, which is what still endears him to so many and for me ranks him amongst the greats, as important a modern thinker as Orwell, Hemingway and Huxley.

In short, Guevara’s ‘beef’ was with oppression of people; an obsession for truth and a hatred of injustice.

Jean Paul Sartre, the great 20th Century French philosopher who spent time with Che Guevara unequivocally described him as “the most complete human being of our age.”

As we see the shameful attempts at regime change now most recently in Venezuela and other Latin and Central American countries, by America, it is important to reflect on Guevara’s warning of the dangers of Imperialism as championed today by these extremists ‘neocons’ of the West.

Guevara’s memorable short speech in 1965 describing the danger of imperialism could have just as easily included the USSR.

It needs to be explained that Guevara was asked by his mentor and closest friend Castro not to damage the relations Castro had forged with the USSR particularly following his (Guevara’s) speech in Algeria where he was critical of the USSR. There is no doubt in my mind that Guevara had equal disdain for the hypocrisy of the Soviet system, as he did for the American one and that he both saw as the new Imperialists empires, following in the tradition of 18th and 19th century Britain, France, Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

In reality, Guevara wasn’t actually a communist or a Marxist even if he said he was (maybe in his teenage years) but in later life he said so for pragmatic reasons; to counter the US imperialism that existed at the time.

Guevara was a Don Quixote type figure. That doesn’t detract from the fact that he was a formidable intellect; a doctor, a linguist and yes, a true revolutionary, comparable to a Robin Hood. And why not revolt against a corrupt unjust system?

The French have started to do it now. The generation of Americans that opposed the Vietnam war almost triggered a revolution or at least another civil war in America in the 1960s and 70s …and it is again happening now in America.

We have today, in 2019, a similar global uproar. Not dissimilar to the demonstrations all over the world against the Vietnam war that also nearly brought down the Johnson and Nixon US administrations.

It’s time that we stand against and change the regimes of US, UK, France and Israel as they truly are the ‘axis of evil’.

We must wake up before it’s too late.