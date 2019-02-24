Connect with us

Latest

Video

Ukraine makes NATO and EU membership part of its constitution (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 182.
Alex Christoforou

Published

7 hours ago

on

199 Views

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the economic implications of Nord Stream 2 for the Ukraine economy, and the geopolitical repercussions from the Ukraine Parliaments’ dangerous constitutional amendment that pronounces “the irreversible movement of Ukraine towards Euro-Atlantic integration” and makes it the fundamental duty of the parliament and the government to obtain Ukraine’s full membership into NATO and the European Union.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

“Ukraine Embeds “Irreversible” Commitment To Join EU/NATO Into Its Constitution,” authored by Manilo Dinucci via Off-Guardian.org…

The day after the signature of NATO’s membership protocol with North Macedonia as its 30th member, Ukraine did something without precedent: it included in its Constitution the engagement to enter officially into NATO and the European Union at the same time.

On 7 February, on a proposition by President Petro Poroshenko – the oligarch who made himself rich by plundering public properties, and who is once again a candidate for the presidency – the Kiev parliament, by 34 votes to 35 with 16 abstentions, approved these amendments to the Constitution.

The Introduction pronounces “the irreversible movement of Ukraine towards Euro-Atlantic integration”;articles 85 and 116 state that it is a fundamental duty of the parliament and the government to “obtain Ukraine’s full membership of NATO and the EU”; article 102 stipulates that “the President of Ukraine is the guarantor of the strategic decisions of the State aimed at obtaining full membership of NATO and the EU”.

The inclusion in the Ukrainian Constitution of the engagement to enter officially into NATO bears with it some very serious consequences.

On the interior, it alienates the future of Ukraine from this choice, by excluding any alternative, and outlaws de facto any party or person who might oppose the “strategic decisions of the state”. Already, the Central Electoral Commission has forbidden Petro Simonenko, director of the Ukrainian Communist Party, to participate in the Presidential elections to be held in March.

The merit for having introduced into the Ukrainian Constitution the engagement to enter officially into NATO goes in particular to Parliamentary President Andriy Parubiy. Co-founder in 1991 of the Ukrainian National-Socialist Party, on the model of Adolf Hitler’s National-Socialist Party; head of the neo-Nazi paramilitary formations which were used in 2014 during the putsch of Place Maïdan under US/NATO command, and in the massacre of Odessa; head of the Ukraine National Security and Defense Council, which, with the Azov Battalion and other neo-Nazi units, attacked Ukrainian civilians of Russian nationality in the Eastern part of the country and used his squadrons for acts of ferocious abuse, the plunder of political headquarters and other auto-da-fés in a truly Nazi style.

On the international level, we should keep in mind that Ukraine is already linked to NATO, of which it is a partner: for example, the Azov Battalion, whose Nazi character is represented by the emblem copied from that of the SS unit Das Reich, has been transformed into a special operations regiment, equipped with armoured vehicles and trained by US instructors from the 173rd Airborne Division, transferred to Ukraine from Vicence, and seconded by other NATO members.

Since Russia has been accused by NATO of having illegally annexed Crimea, and of launching military operations against Kiev, should Ukraine officially join NATO, the 30 other members of the Alliance, on the basis of article 5, would be obliged to “assist the party or parties under attack by adopting immediately, individually and in agreement with the other parties, any action that it should deem necessary, including the use of armed force”.

In other words, they would have to go to war with Russia.

These dangerous implications of the modification of the Ukrainian Constitution – behind which are most certainly strategies by the USA and NATO – have been met with political and media silence. Including that of the Italian parliament, which, in 2017 established an agreement with the Ukrainian parliament, supported by Laura Boldrini and Andriy Parubiy. Thus cooperation has been reinforced between the Italian Republic, born of resistance against fascism and Nazism, and a régime which has created in Ukraine a situation similar to that which brought about the arrival of fascism in the 1920’s and Nazism in the 1930’s

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Latest

A time to reflect on U.S. regime change adventures

At the heart of our real problem is the corruption of politicians and bureaucrats – old fashioned graft.
Richard Galustian

Published

7 hours ago

on

February 24, 2019

By

A time to reflect as we see America embark on more regime change adventures around the world while at the same time constantly provoking Russia, a powerful nuclear power.

2017 was the centenary of the creation of the world’s first Communist State, the Soviet Union, now dead, buried and gone forever, despite the current trend of the Western media to refer to a nonexistent communist Russian threat.

Even the Chinese government that uses the term ‘Communist’ when referring to itself only does so as a means of people ‘control’ whilst itself in fact is the most capitalist country that exists today.

The most extreme ideology in the world today comes from four countries: America, Britain, France and Israel not forgetting the totally corrupt EU bureaucracy that exists in Brussels.

Focussing on these four country’s governments, we must demand change, which may well lead to revolutions. Witness what’s happening in present day France.

So lets advocate ‘regime changes’ through well monitored elections, not easily manipulated electronic ones but paper ballot ones. Beware of new technologies! Let’s aspire to true democracy. We must constantly remind ourselves that technological developments can be dangerous and harmful in the wrong hands, to humans as Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawkings told us repeatedly.

Let me pause to make something very clear about one of those four countries; Britain. The Monarchy, well to be more precise, the concept of Queen and Country, is, for many, sacrosanct. The Queen, for a number of people, embodies all that human beings should aspire to and commands great respect, not only for Brits. The same cannot, in good faith, successfully be argued for the rest of her family.

Having said that, all four governments are today shameful and totally unacceptable.

The French people have shown us the way with their “Gilet Jaunes” popular nationalist movement. And what’s wrong with being nationalistic? Only ‘Globalists’ don’t like it.

Not only the French people but Putin has given us, the other day, a wonderful example of how a nation (and Government) should regard its people if anyone has the patience to read his outstanding State of the Nation address to the Russian people.

It also important to further discuss the relevance of Russia.

Lets be reminded, Putin is at heart a Royalist himself; witness his respect for the Romanovs.

At the opening by him of a gigantic and gorgeous cathedral built in the one of the oldest monasteries in Moscow, Putin said he hoped that it would deepen the “understanding of good” in Russian society.

Putin now has done so by delivering what in effect is his manifesto to the Russian people when he gave his most recent State of the Union address.

The West must join in a spirit of partnership and camaraderie with Russia, all world nations in fact, for to paraphrase JFK’s words, we all inhabit this one planet; we all breath the same air.

Only then can we start coping with our real problems, such as climate change, our overall environment; artificial intelligence (AI), starting importantly with our complete rejection on health grounds of 5G technology – also by the way the first step towards AI dominance that Stephen Hawkings predicted -; population control and the obscenity of the direction of science by multi-national corporations that develop, with profit only in mind, our agriculture; what we eat, our weapons and our, mostly unnecessary, new pharmaceuticals. Lastly, admittedly an ambitious ‘ask’, the abolishment of nuclear and biological weapons.

At the heart of our real problem is the corruption of politicians and bureaucrats – old fashioned graft.

Over investment in the defense industry and particularly making mutually assured weapons (MAD) is absolutely insane. The $700 billion and counting US Defense budget is total insanity. Defence parity between nations helps to bring a degree of balance to the competitiveness between countries.

All nations need to have defensive capability and there is a lot of truth in the Romans belief, that dates back to the 4th Century, ’Si vis pacem, para bellum’ a Latin adage meaning “If you want peace, prepare for war”. The ancient Chinese and Greeks had similar sayings that predate the Romans.

However the obscenity of American and combined European expenditure  on defence channeled mostly through the outdated militarily aggressive and unnecessary NATO is yet another insanity that grossly abuses that old true Roman adage.

It is unsustainable that there be so much poverty and austerity in this century, particularly in these four aforementioned countries, while allowing so much money to be spent on ‘defense’.

Even the other super powers, Russia and China don’t come anywhere close to wasting such amounts on defence ….and the US does so while incurring un-repayable debt.

Most other countries spend, as all nations should, in a prioritized way; putting major infrastructure projects as their first priority in their own countries.

Pertinent also to mention is that 2017 was the 50th anniversary of the murder by the CIA of the Latin American legend, Che Guevara. This is relevant because of statements made by America that, in addition to Venezuela, other US engineered regime changes are coming in Central and Latin American countries.

Controversial for many, Che Guevara was probably the last of the true idealists of our times, naively so maybe, which is what still endears him to so many and for me ranks him amongst the greats, as important a modern thinker as Orwell, Hemingway and Huxley.

In short, Guevara’s ‘beef’ was with oppression of people; an obsession for truth and a hatred of injustice.

Jean Paul Sartre, the great 20th Century French philosopher who spent time with Che Guevara unequivocally described him as “the most complete human being of our age.”

As we see the shameful attempts at regime change now most recently in Venezuela and other Latin and Central American countries, by America, it is important to reflect on Guevara’s warning of the dangers of Imperialism as championed today by these extremists ‘neocons’ of the West.

Guevara’s memorable short speech in 1965 describing the danger of imperialism could have just as easily included the USSR.

It needs to be explained that Guevara was asked by his mentor and closest friend Castro not to damage the relations Castro had forged with the USSR particularly following his (Guevara’s) speech in Algeria where he was critical of the USSR. There is no doubt in my mind that Guevara had equal disdain for the hypocrisy of the Soviet system, as he did for the American one and that he both saw as the new Imperialists empires, following in the tradition of 18th and 19th century Britain, France, Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

In reality, Guevara wasn’t actually a communist or a Marxist even if he said he was (maybe in his teenage years) but in later life he said so for pragmatic reasons; to counter the US imperialism that existed at the time.

Guevara was a Don Quixote type figure. That doesn’t detract from the fact that he was a formidable intellect; a doctor, a linguist and yes, a true revolutionary, comparable to a Robin Hood. And why not revolt against a corrupt unjust system?

The French have started to do it now. The generation of Americans that opposed the Vietnam war almost triggered a revolution or at least another civil war in America in the 1960s and 70s …and it is again happening now in America.

We have today, in 2019, a similar global uproar. Not dissimilar to the demonstrations all over the world against the Vietnam war that also nearly brought down the Johnson and Nixon US administrations.

It’s time that we stand against and change the regimes of US, UK, France and Israel as they truly are the ‘axis of evil’.

We must wake up before it’s too late.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Putin’s State of the Nation Part III – Raising Russians

President Putin’s State of the Nation talk began with the most important element of any society – the family.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

1 day ago

on

February 23, 2019

By

Parts I and II of this series outline much of Russia’s “face towards the world” in terms of both economic / trade and military matters. Part III actually comprises the great majority of what President Putin addressed in the Russian State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, 20 February. As he pledged upon his re-election to his fourth presidential term, the 66-year old leader focused primarily on domestic affairs within the Russian Federation.

The whole speech is available at Kremlin.ru, and by following this hyperlink.

We have selected excerpts along the reasoning of illuminating those parts of domestic policy in Russia that reveal why the globalist and secularist elíte in the West are so determined to block Russia’s success as a nation, even to isolate it and destroy it if possible. We will emphasize and comment on various points from the speech.

One of the biggest differences in Russia from the US is the centrality of traditional families, with children. Children are wanted and needed in the Russian Federation, and President Putin started his speech by addressing the matter of raising new Russians:

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Members of the Federation Council, State Duma deputies, citizens of Russia,

Today’s Address is primarily devoted to matters of domestic social and economic development. I would like to focus on the objectives set forth in the May 2018 Executive Order and detailed in the national projects. Their content and the targets they set are a reflection of the demands and expectations of Russia’s citizens. People are at the core of the national projects, which are designed to bring about a new quality of life for all generations. This can only be achieved by generating momentum in Russia’s development…

Therefore, the work of the executive branch at all levels should be coordinated, meaningful and energetic. The Government of Russia must set the tone.

At the same time, I would like to emphasise and repeat: our development projects are not federal and even less so agency-based. They are national. Their results must be visible in each region of the Federation, in every municipality. It is here, on the ground, that the majority of specific tasks is implemented.

Here, President Putin seems to be alluding to the importance of nation. While Russia has a much more openly socialist style government than the US does, it is nonetheless also much more efficient in its work in many ways. Communism failed, but it did teach some lessons about how to do a lot of work with few resources. There is a reason the largest nation on earth does not have to go into huge debt year after year.

Let me now share some specifics on our objectives. I will begin with the key objective of , which means providing all-around support to families.

Family, childbirth, procreation and respect for the elderly have always served as a powerful moral framework for Russia and its multi-ethnic people. We have been doing everything in our power to strengthen family values and are committed to doing so in the future. In fact, our future is at stake. This is a task shared by the state, civil society, religious organisations, political parties and the media.

This, while states in the US are trying to pass radical abortion laws to even be able to kill babies who survive abortions.

Russia has entered an extremely challenging period in terms of demographics. As you know, the birth rate is declining…

We succeeded in overcoming the negative demographic trends in the early 2000s, when our country faced extreme challenges. This seemed to be an impossible challenge at the time. Nevertheless, we succeeded, and I strongly believe that we can do it again by returning to natural population growth by late 2023 – early 2024.

Today, I wanted to talk about a new package of measures that has already been prepared to support families.

First: It is important that having children and bringing them up do not put families at the risk of poverty or undermine their wellbeing. As you know, we have already provided for the payment of subsidies for the first two children until they reach 18 months…

Starting January 1, 2020, I propose raising the bar to two subsistence wages per family member. This is what people have requested and these requests come directly into the Executive Office. This measure will increase the number of families entitled to additional benefits by almost 50 percent. Some 70 percent of families with one or two children will be able to benefit from help from the Government.

Second: At present, carers looking after children with disabilities and people disabled since childhood receive an allowance of only 5,500 rubles. I suggest increasing this to 10,000 rubles, starting July 1. Of course, I understand that it is still a small amount. However, it will be an additional measure of support for families with a child who needs special care.

Third: The income of Russian families must, of course, increase. This is a serious task that requires a comprehensive solution. I will speak about this in greater detail later. But we need direct measures. First of all, the tax burden on families needs to be relieved. The approach should be very simple: the more children there are, the lower the tax. I propose increasing federal tax relief on real estate for families with many children. I also propose lifting taxes on 5 square metres in a flat and 7 square metres in a house per each child…

Fourth: The Government and the Central Bank need to consistently maintain the policy to lower mortgage rates to 9 percent, and then to 8 percent or below, as stipulated in the May 2018 Executive Order. At the same time, special measures of support should be provided for families with children, of course… A family making a decision to buy housing certainly makes plans for a long or at least medium term, a lasting investment. But with this [present] programm, they take out a loan, start paying the installments, and the grace period ends. The interest is actually subsidized only for the first 3 or 5 years. I propose extending the benefit for the entire term of the mortgage loan.

Yes, of course, it will require additional funding, and the cost will be rather high: 7.6 billion rubles in 2019, 21.7 billion rubles in 2020, and 30.6 billion rubles in 2021. But the programme is estimated to reach as many as 600,000 families. We certainly need to find the money. We know where to get it. We have it, and we just need to use it in the areas that are of major importance to us.

And one more direct action solution. Considering the sustainability and stability of the macroeconomic situation in the country and the growth of the state’s revenues, I consider it possible to introduce another measure of support for families having a third and subsequent children. I suggest paying 450,000 rubles directly from the federal budget to cover this sum from their mortgage. Importantly, I propose backdating this payment starting January 1, 2019, recalculating it and allocating relevant sums in this year’s budget.

Let us see what we have. If we add this sum to the maternity capital, which can also be used for mortgage payments, we will get over 900,000 rubles. In many regions, this is a substantial part of the cost of a flat. I would like to draw the attention of the Government and the State Duma to this issue. If need be, the budget will have to be adjusted accordingly. An additional 26.2 billion rubles will be required for this in 2019. The relevant figures for 2020 and 2021 are 28.6 billion rubles and 30.1 billion rubles, respectively. These are huge funds but they should be allocated and used in what I have already described as a very important area.

There is a great deal more detail on the notion of various tax breaks for families with children. It is worth a read, and it is also worth noting the very clear language set forth here. It appears rather refreshing to hear these ideas laid out in such a blunt fashion.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Pressure mounts on Theresa May to agree to 3 month Brexit extension (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 181.
Alex Christoforou

Published

1 day ago

on

February 23, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a look at how the EU, in coordination with forces inside the British Parliament, are pushing for Theresa May to agree to a three month “Brexit day” extension.

According to a Bloomberg, Theresa May must resign as British prime minister and Conservative leader later this year after delivering Brexit, according to politicians at the highest levels of her own government.  May has promised her party she will stand down before the next general election, slated for 2022, but she’s likely to face pressure to go within the next three months. Once the U.K. is out of the European Union, and local district elections on May 2 are over, the premier will have no reason to stay in office, one senior minister said, speaking privately. Britain is scheduled to leave the bloc on March 29.

A person familiar with another minister’s views agreed with the timescale, arguing that the prime minister should leave in the summer, so a new leader can be in place in time for the party’s annual conference in October. A third senior member of May’s administration pointed out that Tories had no way of formally seeking to remove May before December under the party’s internal leadership rules. May will never voluntarily resign, despite her previous pledge, the person said.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Zerohedge

Theresa May once again failed to extract concessions from the EU27 on Wednesday after yet another meeting with Juncker (surprise, surprise) as the Continent refuses to budge on May’s demands for “legally binding changes” to the deal – specifically to the troublesome Irish backstop, which many Brexiteers fear could result in the UK being reduced to a “vassal state” of the EU by becoming interminably trapped in the customs union, with zero say over its rules. Talks between Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and EU27 chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday were similarly inconclusive.

And with only 36 days left until “Brexit Day”, it’s becoming increasingly clear that May will need to ask her EU colleagues for an extension to the two-year negotiating period, something that would cut against her commitment to take the UK out of the EU “as scheduled”, though she has never explicitly ruled it out. According to Bloombergthe EU expects May to request a 3-month “technical extension,” which would be the first, and hopefully only, delay, (because anything further would ratchet up the pressure for the UK to participate in the upcoming European Parliament elections…an unnecessary complication).

Still, without meaningful concessions on the backstop, it’s difficult to see a way forward. Rebellious Tories and the “Independent Group” have so far focused their efforts on securing a legally-binding commitment to take a “no-deal” exit off the table. And with the deadline unlikely to be extended past this point, if a deal isn’t reached during the March 21-22 UK-EU summit, he way forward will appear impossibly vague.

But with dozens of Tories reportedly ready to rebel unless the PM offers concrete reassurances that ‘no deal’ isn’t an option, and that rebellion will likely take the form of support for an amendment tabled by former minister Sir Oliver Letwin and Labour’s Yvette Cooper to give Parliament the power to delay Brexit Day if no deal is reached by mid-March.

Meanwhile, thanks to the latest round of defections, the “Independent Group” has become the fourth-largest party in Parliament.

But all of these threats likely won’t take on real significance until the March summit with the EU, thanks to the Continent’s reputation for holding out until the last minute. Meanwhile, MPs have told the media that a vote on May’s Brexit “Plan B” deal – which had been set for next week – is unlikely.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending