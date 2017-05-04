The European Union is trying to sway the outcome of the UK election.

Speaking outside Downing Street on Wednesday, after notifying the Queen of the dissolution of Parliament, Theresa May took a tough stance towards EU Oligarchs, saying Brussels eurocrats do not want the Brexit talks to succeed and for Britain to “prosper” after Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May accused European officials of trying to influence the result of Britain’s general election with threats of harsh Brexit terms.

The UK PM suggested that Britain’s negotiating position has been misrepresented in the European press.

“In the past few days we have seen just how tough these talks are likely to be. Britain’s negotiating position in Europe has been misrepresented in the continental press. “The European commission’s negotiating stance has hardened. Threats against Britain have been issued by European politicians and officials. All of these acts have been deliberately timed to affect the result of the general election that will take place on June 8.” “The events of the last few days have shown that whatever our wishes and however reasonable the positions of Europe’s other leaders, there are some in Brussels who do not want these talks to succeed and who do not want Britain to prosper.”

When you run out of Russians to blame https://t.co/MaYRHvhYcp — Tara John (@tarajohn) May 3, 2017

I’ve always been ready for the possibility of nuclear war. I just never thought it would be with Belgium. — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) May 3, 2017

