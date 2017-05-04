UK Prime Minister Theresa May says EU officials are meddling in UK elections (Video)

Speaking outside Downing Street on Wednesday, after notifying the Queen of the dissolution of Parliament, Theresa May took a tough stance towards EU Oligarchs, saying Brussels eurocrats do not want the Brexit talks to succeed and for Britain to “prosper” after Brexit.
Prime Minister Theresa May accused European officials of trying to influence the result of Britain’s general election with threats of harsh Brexit terms.
The UK PM suggested that Britain’s negotiating position has been misrepresented in the European press.
“In the past few days we have seen just how tough these talks are likely to be. Britain’s negotiating position in Europe has been misrepresented in the continental press.
“The European commission’s negotiating stance has hardened. Threats against Britain have been issued by European politicians and officials. All of these acts have been deliberately timed to affect the result of the general election that will take place on June 8.”
“The events of the last few days have shown that whatever our wishes and however reasonable the positions of Europe’s other leaders, there are some in Brussels who do not want these talks to succeed and who do not want Britain to prosper.”
When you run out of Russians to blame https://t.co/MaYRHvhYcp
— Tara John (@tarajohn) May 3, 2017
I’ve always been ready for the possibility of nuclear war. I just never thought it would be with Belgium.
— Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) May 3, 2017
She [May] appeared to be referring to leaks in a German newspaper about her now infamous dinner meeting at Downing Street last week with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
According to Frankfurter Allgemeine, May and Juncker “clashed” over a number issues, with the eurocrat quoted as saying he was “10 times more skeptical than I was before.”
May initially dismissed the leaks as Brussels gossip, though reportedly said she could be a “bloody difficult woman.”
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said May is playing “games with Brexit in the hope of winning advantage for the Tories.”
“By winding up the public confrontation with Brussels, the Prime Minister wants to wrap the Conservative party in the Union Jack and distract attention from her government’s economic failure and rundown of our public services.
“But Brexit is too important to be used as a political game in this election.
“These are vital negotiations for every person in Britain and for the future of our country. But Theresa May is putting party interest ahead of the national interest.”
He added: “Only Labour can be trusted to negotiate a Brexit deal that puts jobs and living standards first. Labour will negotiate a Brexit for the many not the few.”