UK media smears Tommy Robinson, as second week of protests hit UK streets (Video)

Hundreds of Tommy Robinson supporters marched through the streets of Leeds and Manchester in protest over the jailing of Robinson.

Over 400 people gathered outside Leeds Crown Court over the weekend, where Robinson was taken away by police last Friday, before taking part in a one-hour march through the city centre.

Over 1,000 people filled the streets of Manchester, UK to demonstrate.

Members of the Democratic Football Lad’s Alliance reportedly organized the march, holding up flags and ‘free Tommy’ signs.

The protests took place after Robinson pleaded guilty to contempt of court and breach of a suspended sentence. He was jailed for 13 months, of which he will have to serve half of hissentence before being eligible for release.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss a second week of protests not only in the UK, but also in the US, Denmark and Germany.

UK Mainstream media also mobilized to smear Robinson, starting with a scathing piece penned by Richard Pendlebury of the Daily Mail: “EDL founder Tommy Robinson is no martyr but a racist thug who got what he deserves.”

Crowds chanted ‘Tommy Tommy, Tommy Tommy Tommy Tommy Robinson’, ‘Tommy is a legend’ and ‘shame, shame, shame on you’ during the protests.

