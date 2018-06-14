UK government decides to make Tommy Robinson vanish (Video)

Conservative, anti-migrant activist Tommy Robinson was jailed last month for a “breach of the peace” while live-streaming a trial involving a Muslim rape gang outside Leeds Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 13 months in prison for interfering with court proceedings.

Articles about the arrest and subsequent imprisonment of Tommy Robinson were rapidly scrubbed from the internet after the British government put restrictions in place banning any reporting on the matter.

At first he was transferred to a prison that was considered relatively safe.

However, his sudden transfer to Onley prison means “certain death” say observers.

Friends and supporters of Robinson, 35, are asserting that his notoriety and stance on Islam places his life in great danger at Onley prison.

Paul Joseph Watson broke the news that Tommy Robinson has been moved to a maximum security prison with a 71% Muslim population. This may certainly be a death sentence for Tommy Robinson.

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou discuss Tommy Robinson’s “death sentence”, and how the UK’s brutal attack on free speech and due process is a frightening ‘test case’ for a future world where dissenting voices are made to disappear.

BREAKING: Tommy Robinson has reportedly been moved to a prison with a 71% Muslim population. Inmates were banging on cell walls last night shouting death threats. Protests were ignored. Tommy now fears for his safety, Full info coming up on live show @ https://t.co/s1BBNG6EQy — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 13, 2018

Coalan Rob, Tommy’s spokesperson, went on with Alex Jones on Wednesday to discuss the latest updates, as an imam has placed a hit on Tommy Robinson.

Coalan Rob: As soon as he arrived he was told there are people here who don’t like him. He was put on the main wing which is central main heart of the prison. It’s not solitary it’s the main open season(?) part of the prison… And that was where he was put. We found specifics of the prison. It is around 71% Muslim. This is really, really, really disastrous. The last one was close to 2%. As soon as he arrived he looked around. He could see people shouting. It’s really, really quite terrifying. He went to his cell. He said all night people were shouting and banging on his door, screaming death threats…We also have there’s been a hit by an imam on him directly.

