Boris Johnson provides his “evidence” in Novichok attack: “The recent election in Russia”

UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson told the Foreign Affairs Committee that the evidence linking Russia to the nerve agent attack in Salisbury was the “timing”…being so close to the Russian elections.

So there you have it. Putin decided to poison a retired double agent days before the Russian election, so as to send a message to all those other Russian double agents living in western havens, “no former Russian agent was immune” to what Boris called, “the long arm of Russian revenge.”

Obviously Boris has cracked the nerve agent case wide open, providing a rock solid motive for the attack by using the power of logic and deductive reasoning.

RT reports…

UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson has told the Foreign Affairs Committee that the timing of the Salisbury attack on ex-Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter was linked to the recent Russian election. Johnson pointed the finger unequivocally at Russia over the spy poisoning, telling the Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) that the attack on Skripal was a message for Russian defectors: “No one can escape the long arm of Russian revenge.” Continuing, Johnson also said that the A-234 nerve agent (also known as Novichok) was used: “to put a Russian signature on the deed and by using a specific type of nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, in Russia. It was a sign that no former Russian agent was immune.” Johnson told the committee of lawmakers that the timing of the attack was likely linked to the weekend’s Russian presidential election, which incumbent Vladimir Putin won by a landslide. “The timing (of the Salisbury attack) is probably more closely connected with the recent election in Russia,” Johnson said. “And as many non-democratic figures do when facing an election or facing some critical political moment, it is often attractive to conjure up in the public imagination the notion of an enemy.”

Meanwhile in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry continued to make the May government look like the inept jackasses they have revealed themselves to be, by pointing out the obvious, that the UK does not share any data or evidence in the Skripal case with Russia, but at the same time, London demands an explanation from Moscow.

RT reports…

The British authorities don’t share any data they received following the probe [on the Skripal case] and don’t answer any questions concerning Yulia Skripal,” Director of Department for Nonproliferation & Arms Control Vladimir Ermakov said at the meeting with representatives from foreign embassies in Russia. Yulia Skripal, 33, who was poisoned along with her father Sergei Skripal in Salisbury earlier in March, is a Russian citizen. The ministry’s top official called all accusations towards Russia “groundless” and “hysterical.” They emphasized that certain chemical substances which they call ‘Novichok’ were used in the poisoning [of the former Russian double agent]. I can say that none of these versions which we’ve heard stands up to any criticism,” he added. Russia has nothing to do with the poisoning of the 66-year-old Skripal. Such a “gamble” is not in Moscow’s interests, Ermakov noted. The case has seen many “inconsistencies,” and the British side seems to be “confusing evidence,” according to Ermakov. Russia does not accuse anyone of anything when it comes to the Skripal case, Ermakov said at the briefing. “We are closely following the developments of the Skripal case… I am sure that the authors and the participants of this provocation will soon be punished… I would like to stress that Russia does not accuse anyone of anything.” He added that the UK has not provided any evidence that the gas which was used to poison Skripal and his daughter was produced in Russia. Moscow considers the attack on Skripal and his daughter an act of terrorism against Russian citizens, Ermakov stated. Ermakov said that London may have something to do with the attack on Yulia Skripal. “Logic suggests that there are only two possible things. Either the British authorities are not able to provide protection from such a, let’s say, terrorist attack on their soil, or they – whether directly or indirectly, I am not accusing anyone – have orchestrated an attack on a Russian citizen,” he added.