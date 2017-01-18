US-ISIS alliance on verge of conquering major Syrian city

The important city of Der Zor in Syria is now surrounded by U.S.-backed ISIS jihadists, who are on the verge of retaking it from government forces.

The U.S. had paved the way, on 16 September 2016, for this conquest, by bombing Syria’s troops and weapons-compounds in Der Zor. Those government forces were protecting the residents there from ISIS mercenaries and weaponry, that are financed by Saudi Arabia, and armed by the U.S. and other members of the Saudi-led alliance.

As the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), which at the time was under the leadership of Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn (who will be incoming U.S. President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor), had warned the rest of the Obama Administration in a cable on 12 August 2012:

“THERE IS THE POSSIBILITY OF ESTABLISHING A DECLARED OR UNDECLARED SALAFIST [fundamentalist Sunni] PRINCIPALITY IN EASTERN SYRIA (HASAKA AND DER ZOR), AND THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT THE SUPPORTING POWERS [U.S., Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey] TO THE OPPOSITION WANT, IN ORDER TO ISOLATE THE [pro-Russian and pro-Iranian] SYRIAN REGIME.”

The American journalist Seymour Hersh reported, on 1 January 2016 in the London Review of Books (after the New Yorker and other U.S. print news media had refused to publish his article), “Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, director of the DIA between 2012 and 2014, confirmed that his agency had sent a constant stream of classified warnings to the civilian leadership [Obama] about the dire consequences of toppling Assad.

The jihadists, he said, were in control of the [U.S.-backed] opposition [Obama’s ‘moderate Syrian rebels’].” Obama then fired Flynn, for opposing U.S. participation in the Saudi alliance to overthrow the secular and Russian-allied government of Syria’s President, Bashar al-Assad.

After the election of Donald Trump (who hired Flynn back as his National Security Advisor), the U.S. Democratic Party and some influential Republicans have been accusing Mr. Trump of being, essentially, a Russian agent and a grave threat to U.S. national security — much like, in the 1950s, the far-right John Birch Society and U.S. Senator Joseph R. McCarthy had accused U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower of being ‘soft on communism’ if not outright pro-Soviet and a traitor in the White House.

The anonymous blogger who goes by the name of “Moon of Alabama” or “bernhard,” has been issuing most of the important news reports about the Syrian war, especially concerning these developing events in Der Zor.

On 11 December 2016, I headlined “Obama & Erdogan Move ISIS from Iraq to Syria, to Weaken Assad”, and reported, based upon earlier reports from “bernhard”, and from Turkey’s government, and other sources, that the U.S.-coalition (the Saudi-led) plan for ousting ISIS from Mosul in Iraq had been to force the ISIS jihadists in Mosul Iraq to choose between either being killed there, or else continuing their jihad by relocating themselves westward to Der Zor in Syria, and retaking for ISIS that city, by conquering the Syrian government’s forces there.

One of those sources, which was cited by “bernhard,” had tweeted on 12 October 2016: “Breaking news: Sources in #London say: ‘#US& #Saudi_Arabia concluded an agreement to let #ISIS leave #Mosul secretly& safely to #Syria’!” And that’s exactly what then happened. Note that, according to this tweet, it was the Saudis, not Obama’s regime, who made the deal. If the Saudis were acting on behalf of Obama, the U.S. aristocracy was in the driver’s seat, but that would have been highly unlikely, especially because Obama has routinely been doing the Sauds’ bidding. Included in that have been his efforts to block prosecution of the Saudis for having financed 9/11.)

For example: as one strong friend of the royal Arabs, Hillary Clinton, has said in private:

“Donors in Saudi Arabia constitute the most significant source of funding to Sunni terrorist groups worldwide.”

Also, Hillary Clinton said in her private communications:

“We need to use our diplomatic and more traditional intelligence assets to bring pressure on the governments of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which are providing clandestine financial and logistic support to ISIL [ISIS] and other radical Sunni groups in the region.”

Saudi Arabia is owned by the Saud family (the Thani family own Qatar); so, she knew that they are the main funders of Al Qaeda etcetera (or, like Osama bin Laden’s former bagman said of Al Qaeda’s financing, “Without the money of the — of the Saudi, you will have nothing”). That family controls the government, and all the rest of their aristocracy do whatever the Saud family tell them to do. Hillary wasn’t naive.

Bernhard’s January 17th report banners “How The U.S. Enabled ISIS To Take Deir Ezzor” (“Deir Ezzor” is a different Anglicization of “Der Zor”) and he simply assumes there that Syria and Russia will be defeated at Der Zor, and that the Saudi-led alliance, (commonly called “The West,” though since 2001 it’s led by the Sunni-fundamentalist Saud family who financed the 9/11 attacks and who financed Al Qaeda and other jihadist groups), will win.

That victory would mean exterminating all people there who oppose ISIS. If this plan succeeds, then the only way that Syria would be able to retake Der Zor will be to reduce the entire city to rubble, which would provide a field-day for anti-Russian propagandists, including Western ‘humanitarian’ agencies (such as “The White Helmets”).

Another well-informed blogger on the Syrian war is Ziad Fadel, at his “Syrian Perspectives”, and he headlined in his usual colorful style on January 14th, “Turk Cannibals Rob Cannibals of Their Body Parts; Stunning Defeat for ISIS at Dayr El-Zor in SAA [Syrian government] Counterattack”, and he described how three anti-ISIS jihadists had been injured by Syria’s army and sent to Turkish doctors who, apparently, removed valuable organs for sale to rich patients, before killing the injured anti-ISIS jihadists.

Ziad’s son Leith Fadel, who runs the excellent “Al Masdar News” site, headlined on January 17th, “Syrian Army attempts to lift the siege on Deir Ezzor Airport” and reported that the battle for Der Zor is by no means yet decided, though the ISIS side does currently have the upper hand.

Whether the assumption by “bernhard,” of ISIS victory at Der Zor, becomes true or not, the U.S.-Saudi alliance will immediately be testing the new American President, Trump, by forcing him to confront either the Saud family (the biggest foreign purchaser of U.S. weapons), or else the Russian government, and to choose, quickly, whether to continue Obama’s U.S. support for the Saud family, against Russia, and against Russia’s allies, especially against Iran and Syria (which almost all of the U.S. Congress want him to do).

The reason that there is no ‘peace dividend’ from the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union and end of its Warsaw Pact military alliance and end of their communism (especially after 2001), is that America’s “military-industrial complex” (as Dwight Eisenhower called it in 1961) has taken over the U.S. government, and they are refusing to let go of it.

America’s aristocracy (and the foreign billionaires who also control America’s ‘defense’ firms) are too heavily invested in it, to allow the government to be freed from its grip. Instead, they are determinedly and increasingly now building and buying deep underground luxury bomb-shelters for themselves and for their core people, and continuing to pay Senators and Congressmen whatever they need in order to defeat any potential political contenders who refuse to cooperate.

They mean business. Some people call this new America, “perpetual war for perpetual peace.” It is America’s trickle-down version of a ‘welfare state’. But what could trickle down at the end of it might be nuclear bombs, which wouldn’t be welfare for anybody, except possibly, the owners of that “military-industrial complex,” if they’d actually be enjoying high ‘welfare’, deep underground.

The 9/11 victims were merely baits for this operation. But for the Saud family — who are too wealthy for Forbes even to list them — the objective is instead world conquest, for their Sunni-fundamentalist sharia-law system.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.