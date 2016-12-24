Two men who harassed Ivanka Trump are getting destroyed on Twitter and Amazon Book Reviews

Payback for harassing a mother and her children.

“Your father is ruining the country!” Hillary Clinton loving lawyer Dan Goldstein shouted at Ivanka Trump, as she sat with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three kids in the main cabin of a Jet Blue flight.

Yes Ivanka Trump and family fly coach.

Brooklyn lawyer Daniel Goldstein and his Hunter College professor husband Matthew Lasne thought that the only repercussions for their actions would be getting kicked off the Jet Blue flight.

Unfortunately for the triggered couple, verbally harassing the future first daughter and her children has many unforeseen consequences, including hundreds of angry Tweets and one star Amazon book reviews.

The New York Post reports…

The Cobble Hill couple, attorney Daniel Goldstein and Hunter College Urban Studies Professor Matthew Lasner, are being trolled as “jerks,” “misogynists,” “political terrorists,” “heterophobic bigots,” and all manner of ­offensive gay slurs. A flood of one-star pans also is filling the Amazon review page for Lasner’s new book, “High Life: Condo Living in the Suburban Century.” Meanwhile, a Trump confidante said Ivanka will probably keep flying commercial because she’s done so “for years.” “As long as they’re safe, that will continue,” the source said.

Here is some of the payback being inflicted on Matthew Lasner…