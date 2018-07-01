in Latest, News

Two killed, hundreds injured by Israeli gunfire on Palestinian protesters



Two more Palestinians have died as a result of gunshot wounds from IDF soldiers, one of which was a minor. As Palestinians continue the ‘Great March of Return’, Israeli forces are using every means at their disposal, including lethal ones, to disrupt and disband the peaceful protests.

The Palestine Chronicle reports:

Health officials in Gaza said two Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire during demonstrations. Hundreds of other protesters were also wounded.

The victims included 14-year-old Yasser Abu al-Naja who died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head east of Khan Younis, Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesperson for Gaza’s health ministry, said.

Mohammad Fawzi Hamaydeh, 24, was also pronounced dead shortly after being shot by Israeli live fire in the abdomen and foot, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.


Among the 415 wounded at Friday’s demonstration, 11 were children. Three of the injured cases were severe.


Since Palestinians began staging mass rallies near the Gaza-Israeli fence on March 30, scores of protesters have been killed and thousands more injured by gunfire from Israeli troops and snipers.

Over the course of the last month, armed Israeli forces have massacred over a hundred Palestinians and injured over two thousand by some estimates. Israel’s actions have drawn international criticism including a condemnation from the UN General Assembly, much to US envoy Nikki Haley’s displeasure.

 

