Two killed, hundreds injured by Israeli gunfire on Palestinian protesters

Two more Palestinians have died as a result of gunshot wounds from IDF soldiers, one of which was a minor. As Palestinians continue the ‘Great March of Return’, Israeli forces are using every means at their disposal, including lethal ones, to disrupt and disband the peaceful protests.

The Palestine Chronicle reports:

Health officials in Gaza said two Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire during demonstrations. Hundreds of other protesters were also wounded.

The victims included 14-year-old Yasser Abu al-Naja who died after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head east of Khan Younis, Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesperson for Gaza’s health ministry, said.

Update: Child’s name is Yasser Amjad Abu al-Naja. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/T9CYZRd0Da — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 Gaza (@MuhammadSmiry) June 29, 2018

Mohammad Fawzi Hamaydeh, 24, was also pronounced dead shortly after being shot by Israeli live fire in the abdomen and foot, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

BREAKING | A Second Palestinian is killed by Israeli forces at Gaza border.

He was identified as Mohammad Fawzi Hamaydeh, 24. pic.twitter.com/wk7VYUy6RY — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 29, 2018



Among the 415 wounded at Friday’s demonstration, 11 were children. Three of the injured cases were severe.

#Watch || Video shows the Palestinians fly balloons holding the pictures of the martyrs killed by israeli terrorist soldiers in #GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/hxYursUd48 — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) June 29, 2018



Since Palestinians began staging mass rallies near the Gaza-Israeli fence on March 30, scores of protesters have been killed and thousands more injured by gunfire from Israeli troops and snipers.