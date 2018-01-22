Twitter looks stupid accusing account started in 2017 of Russian Propaganda during 2016 election

Last week, Twitter sent out a creepy email to over 677,775 users letting them know that the platform was actively working to understand “Russian-linked activities” that took place during the 2016 presidential election.

Twitter claimed that they had identified and suspended a “number of accounts that were potentially connected to propaganda efforts by a Russian government-linked organization known as the Internet Research Agency [IRA]“.

One of the 677,775 users to receive the message was “Liquid IQ”, the only problem is that the Liquid IQ twitter account was created in July 2017. That is a full eight months after the US elections.

The 2017 Liquid IQ account was definitely not spreading Russian propaganda during the 2016 US presidential election on twitter, unless Liquid IQ magically found a way to follow “Russian trolls” on twitter without having an actual twitter profile.

Via The Donald Reddit…

Got accused by Twitter of linking to “Russian accounts” during the election. This account did not exist during the election. It was opened after the election. pic.twitter.com/L1uGPkSBMS — 🅻🅸🆀🆄🅸🅳 🅸🆀 (@IQLiquid) January 20, 2018