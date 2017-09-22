Turkish Sultan Erdogan’s security guards beat protesters during NYC speech (Video)

Turkish ruler Erdogan came to New York City and violence ensued.

American protesters were beaten up by supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a speech in New York City on Thursday.

Erdogan referred to the American protesters as “terrorists”.

Below is a video of the fight that took place in NYC.

Erdogan calls the protesters “terrorists” at the 1:40 minute mark…

The melee from another angle…

The violence began after Lucas Chapman, an American and former YPG volunteer fighter screamed: “Murderer! You’re a terrorist, get out of my country!” in the middle of Erdogan’s speech. This isn’t the first time Erdogan’s thugs have beaten up American protesters on American soil. The Gateway Pundit previously reported that tensions boiled over into physical violence between the Turkish supporters of President Erdoğan and Kurdish protesters in front of the Turkish Embassy residence in Washington, D.C. in May. The incident occurred outside the official residence of Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kılıç, who Erdoğan was visiting following his meeting with President Donald Trump earlier in the day. Ambassador Kılıç came out of his residence to talk to police once the violence escalated. Slurs were thrown back and forth by the crowds and the verbal abuse matched the brutality of the physical violence. When the fights came they came with excessive violence that is rarely seen in the U.S. as far as political conflicts and clashes with protestors go. Individuals were bloodied and beaten with numerous individuals being relentlessly kicked by waves of pro-Erdoğan figures.

Here is another video of an American protester being beaten up by Erdogan supporters…

Video from another angle shows Erdogan’s guards beating up an American protesting him during his speech in New York. pic.twitter.com/ALkeYIfDfC — Turkey Untold (@TurkeyUntold) September 21, 2017

