Turkish military expert CONFIRMS: “US plan for Syria is to break it down, partition it”

It is only too evident that the US' plan for Syria is to break it down, partition it.

On Tuesday The Duran reported that tensions in Syria had hit an all time high when the US military shot down a Syrian SU-22 that was attacking Al Qaeda jihadist forces on the ground.

Syria was flying its jets over Syrian sovereign territory, moving to attack Al Qaeda jihadists (aka “moderate rebels”) operating illegally in Syrian territory, and backed up by US forces, which have set up operations illegally within Syrian sovereign territory.

We pointed out that…

The US has not been invited by the internationally recognized government of Syria to fight ISIS on Syrian land, and as such the United States has de-facto invaded and occupied Eastern Syria. To make matters worse, the US is supporting Al Qaeda terrorists as a foot soldier proxy army, in order to secure as much of Eastern Syria as possible, and create a rump state Syria, effectively dividing the once united country. Russia responded to the US aggression by saying its surface-to-air missile systems in Syria would begin to track manned and unmanned aircraft from the US coalition if they move west of the Euphrates River.

America’s plan to divide Syria into an Eastern Sunni/Jihadist state and a Western secular nation is taking hold, as American forces have vowed to protect “coalition” partners (aka Kurdish forces and Al Qaeda proxy armies) occupying large swaths of lands in a sovereign Syria.

It is nothing more than an illegal occupation under the protection of the United States military.

Sputnik Turkiye discussed the tense situation unfolding in Syria with Celalettin Yavuz, Turkish professor of political sciences, retired captain of the Turkish Navy and former adviser to the chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (PND) on foreign policy and security.

Celalettin Yavuz confirmed our previous analysis, noting that the US is not interesting in defeating ISIS, and preserving the territorial integrity of Syria, but is instead working to split Syria into smaller parts.

“The forces of the US-led coalition first destroyed Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber and then downed its UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle]. While everyone discussed the first incident, they made the second one. It is only too clear that both incidents convey a certain message to Moscow, a close ally of Damascus.”

Celalettin Yavuz told Sputnik Turkiye that Russia, Iran and the government of President Assad on the one hand, and the US, the international coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which mostly consist of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), on the other are fighting against Daesh in Syria. The logical question arises why the US in the face of a common threat of Daesh continues to strike the Syrian forces?