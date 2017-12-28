Turkey’s opposition party issues threat to Greece: We will “come and take back 18 Greek islands”

The leader of Turkey’s main opposition party Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has issued a threat to come and take back a total of 18 islands occupied by Greece.

“Take back”…interesting choice of words.

Surely Kemal Kilicdaroglu knows that when you play the “take back” game, Greece has a claim to just about all of Turkey. So let’s play the “take back ” game, and discuss the return of the Ayia Sofia and Constantinople, back into the hands of its rightful Orthodox owners, Mr. Kilicdaroglu.

“Molon Labe”…Zerohedge reports…

No worries. The leader of Kemalist CHP will not come in the next days, weeks or months. He will come in 2019, after his party will win the general elections of Turkey scheduled to take place in the same year. As KeepTalkingGreece.com reports, lashing out at the Greek defense minister's remarks on the Aegean islands who a few days ago told Turkey "Molon Labe" – meaning "come and take [them]" is a classical expression of defiance. According to Plutarch, Xerxes I, king of the Achaemenid Empire, demanded that the Spartans surrender their weapons and King Leonidas I responded with this phrase. It is an exemplary use of a laconic phrase.

Kilicdaroglu said speaking at a party event in the northwestern province of Kocaeli…

“The Greek Defense minister says ‘Come and get it.’ I will come and take all of those islands back. Why am I saying this? They said ‘Come and get it’ for Cyprus back in the day. What did Ecevit (former prime minister) do? He went there and took it back,”

As Keep Talking Greece reports, the debate over the Aegean islands sparked when the CHP leader criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Dec. 11 over his failure to raise the issue of “18 occupied islands” during his visit to the country.