in Latest, News

Turkey tops list of most jailed journalists

Worldwide, Turkey is the number one country with the most jailed journalists.

Zerohedge reports that the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has documented a record 262 journalists being held in prisons around the world.

Statista notes, that nearly three-quarters of them are being held on anti-state charges while at least 21 have been charged with “false news”.

The worst three jailers are responsible for 51 percent of the total amount of jailed journalists.

The top three countries on the list includes Turkey, China, and Egypt.

You will find more statistics at Statista.

The Duran recommends using WP Engine to speed up your site, increase your conversion rates, and improve your SEO.

Via Zerohedge

Turkey is the top jailer of journalists for the second consecutive year with 73 languishing behind bars. The Turkish press experienced a crackdown in early 2016 and this gained pace after July’s failed coup attempt.

The CPJ identified 41 jailed journalists in second-placed China while Egypt rounds off the top-three with 20.

Improve your skills, better your prospects, and make more money with training The Linux Foundation!

Start your own website for under $25

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 0

Upvotes: 0

Upvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Downvotes: 0

Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%

jounalismStatistaTurkey

Leave a Reply

Loading…

BREAKING: EU moves one step closer to launching sanctions against Poland