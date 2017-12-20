Turkey tops list of most jailed journalists

Zerohedge reports that the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has documented a record 262 journalists being held in prisons around the world.

Statista notes, that nearly three-quarters of them are being held on anti-state charges while at least 21 have been charged with “false news”.

The worst three jailers are responsible for 51 percent of the total amount of jailed journalists.

The top three countries on the list includes Turkey, China, and Egypt.

