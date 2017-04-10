Tulsi Gabbard blasts liberal left hypocrisy, ‘Resist Trump! Except when it comes to waging war on Syria’

When it comes to waging war on Syria, the liberal left loves Trump.

Democrat lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard is one of the few voices in the US congress publicly speaking out Trump’s illegal and reckless strike against Syria which proved to help and support ISIS in its war against Assad.

Gabbard took to twitter to call on American citizens to resist US escalation in Syria so to avoid another Iraq WMD war disaster.

Establishment: Resist, resist, resist! Except when it comes to waging war on Syria. #ResistTrumpsWar

Gabbard appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight on Friday, being the only American lawmaker not gushing out in praise of Trump’s missle strike.

Escalating Syria regime change war = more children and innocent people dying. #ResistTrumpsWar now. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) April 9, 2017

Have we not learned from Iraq and Libya? The road to hell is paved w/ good intentions. Escalation means more dead children, more refugees. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) April 7, 2017

The US should have supported a through UN investigation and international law in regard to the gas attacks in Syria. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) April 7, 2017

@BernieSanders Not so hard when you have so many past examples to refer to #ResistTrumpsWar pic.twitter.com/l7QyIkMNgI — Tammy Kosiancic 🌹 (@TammyKosiancic) April 10, 2017

Many too to twitter to echoe Gabbard’s call to resist a Trump sponsored war breaking out in Syria over yet another false flag event.

The Deep State is God.

No one can stop them. #ResistTrumpsWar https://t.co/gf3mft0iU5 — Bassem (@BBassem7) April 10, 2017

War mongers like @GovHowardDean who lust for military interventionism have absolutely zero foreign policy credibility. #ResistTrumpsWar pic.twitter.com/RG9OJSmPoY — Veterans For Bernie (@vets4bernie) April 10, 2017

An independent investigation is needed. No more counterproductive regime change wars! #ResistTrumpsWar https://t.co/ilkK3861hB — Veterans For Bernie (@vets4bernie) April 10, 2017