Tucker CRUSHES Liberal Clown: ‘Should Alex Ovechkin be indicted as Russian spy?’ (Video)

Alex Ovechkin’s long Stanley Cup drought ended after 13 years of disappointments, failures and early exits.

The Washington Capitals captain finally lifted the Stanley Cup after Washington defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5.

Ovechkin is a good friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Tucker Carlson uses this exact fact to demolish his guest who is a Putin hating Obama/Clinton aide.

Watch the video below, and see how common sense trips up Tucker’s guest, who despises POTUS Trump and believes Putin meddled in the US elections…but as a Capitals fan, he is willing to forgive Russia’s Ovechkin for maintaining a close friendship with the “evil dictator” President of Russia.

