Tucker Carlson: “The whole [Russia] thing is false” (Video)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to admit that no evidence has been found to show that Russia used Facebook ads to sway voter turnout and get Trump elected, and Twitter went to Congress to say they found no accounts associated with election meddling “have an obvious Russian origin”, the liberal lunatics are back to square one, pushing a story that Russia hacked 21 states to help elect Trump.

Problem: The story that Russia attempted to hack election systems in 21 states in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election has now been fully debunked.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson admits that he is of the thinking that the entire Russian hacking story is completely made up…meaning that the establishment media has wasted an awful lot of time on a fake news story.