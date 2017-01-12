Tucker Carlson and Sean Spicer rip apart “childish” CNN reporter Jim Acosta

Sean Spicer was not happy with CNN's Jim Acosta for disrespecting Donald Trump and the press core.

Tucker Carlson interviews soon-to-be Press Secretary Sean Spicer on the President-elect’s amazing Press Conference where Buzzfeed and CNN were called out for being “fake news” publications.

In the exchange Sean Spicer explains his discontent with with CNN’s Jim Acosta who acted “childish” throughout the entire Trump press conference.

Sean Spicer rips into CNN and then turns his attention on Buzzfeed, scolding the listicle, gossip site for running fraudulent allegations about Donald Trump and Trump staff.