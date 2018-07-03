Tucker Carlson DESTROYS University professor over Supreme Court travel ban ruling (Video)

Visibly frustrated by the University professor’s dodging of questions, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson openly called the liberal left academic “dumb” before cutting off the interview early.

Carlson pressed his guest to answer ‘what percentage WHITE is Trump trying to get the United States to’ so as to make it the white supremacist nation that the liberal left is hysterically freaking out about.

One thing is certain, the liberal left has no problems with immigration, ICE, travel bans, Russia or any other manufactured narrative being spat out by the main stream media…they simply have a problem with Donald Trump as President of the United States…and it is making the liberal left collectively crazy.

Check out the video below and watch Tucker run circles around liberal left “logic”, as the travel ban ruling last week by the US Supreme Court further drives the anti-Trump resistance into mass panic.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

The Duran EUR DONATE Donate to show that you appreciate our work 🙂 Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.