Tucker Carlson destroys neocon John Bolton for wanting to go to war with Iran (Video)

Former UN Ambassador John Bolton may become Trump’s new NSA director.

John Bolton was one of the key forces behind Bush’s illegal invasion of Iraq.

John Bolton is a top neoconservative who believes that regime change is good for American foreign policy.

In the interview below with Tucker Carlson, Bolton goes so far as to conjure up the myth that Iran now has WMDs, and states that the Iraq regime change invasion under former POTUS George W. Bush was a good thing.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has the balls to challenge Bolton on his hawkish, warmonger beliefs, and comes out ahead with an awesome zinger at the end of the debate.