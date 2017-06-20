Latest, News, Video

Tucker Carlson demolishes Democrat strategist calling on radical left to ‘Hunt GOP Congressmen’ (Video)

Alex Christoforou 99
Tucker Carlson: "You’re an unbalanced person."

Democrat strategist Jim DeVine started a #HuntRepublicanCongressmen hashtag on Twitter after the assassination attempt of GOP lawmakers, and the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, by a Bernie Sanders progressive leftist.

Tucker Carlson handily destroyed the looney leftist James Devine, who tweeted on June 14th…

“We are in a war with selfish, foolish, foolish & narcissistic rich people. Why is it a shock when things turn violent? #HuntRepublicanCongressmen”

Here is the heated exchange transcript, that once again exposes the unhinged and violent radical left…

Tucker Carlson: “What’s your point? So it’s time to take up arms?”

Devine: “No, it is not about taking up arms. It is about coming together and fighting back.”

Tucker Carlson: “Fighting back how?!”

Devine: “Politically. Peacefully.”

Tucker Carlson: “Then what is this about hunting and–you know what? You’re an unbalanced person and I have to say it’s distressing that more Democrats haven’t disavowed you. I hope they will.”

