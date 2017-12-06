Tucker Carlson blows open how Hillary top aides, Mills and Abedin, lied to FBI (Video)

Why do FBI agent, Peter Strzok’s political views matter? It’s simple, and Tucker Carlson breaks it down simply…it is how police states start.

“It’s among the great ironies in recent history, certainly the recent history of American criminal justice, an FBI probe begun to find corruption in government, may simply have exposed corruption within the FBI itself.”

Two cases, same crime. Two widely different outcomes. The common thread in both cases, FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Special Counsel Mueller was forced to fire top FBI agent, Peter Strzok after anti-Trump text messages were discovered…message sent to his mistress, also working for Mueller and the FBI.

Strzok was not only bashing Trump and praising Hillary, he was also in charge of Hillary Clinton’s email investigation.

The FBI has now been politicized and corrupted to the core, in its effort to protect Hillary Clinton.

Case in point…Clinton aides Cheryl Mills and Huma Abedin both lied to the FBI in the Clinton email server case, but thy are not going to jail like Michael Flynn, who also lied.

A partisan FBI is treating Flynn differently, as FBI agent Strzok presided over both the Clinton and Flynn investigations.

Tucker Carlson tweeted…

“The point is clear: the #FBI is out of control and not just in the @realDonaldTrump investigation. An agency charged with enforcing the law clearly considers itself above the law. That’s a threat to you, and every American, no matter who you voted for.” #Tucker @FoxNews

The point is clear: the #FBI is out of control and not just in the @realDonaldTrump investigation. An agency charged with enforcing the law clearly considers itself above the law. That’s a threat to you, and every American, no matter who you voted for. #Tucker @FoxNews — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 5, 2017

Tucker followed up the next day with this twee…

“This is how secret police start, when law enforcement agencies decide to do the bidding of politicians, rather than pursue impartial justice on behalf of the public. Let’s nip this nightmare in the bud right now.” #FBI #Tucker @FoxNews