Tucker Carlson asks this Russia hysteria former DOJ official, ‘Should we attack Russia?’ (Video)

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson debates the Russia hysteria narratvie with this former DOJ spokesman.

The real crime, and real story, is the Obama White House spying on a political opponent, and weaponizing the intelligence community to destroy Trump.

Then you have the Russiagate fake news track, which has no logic or evidence to back anything up.

Tucker destroys this former DOJ official, who even after hearing some logical debate points from Carlson, can still not admit to the nonsensical narrative that Russia hacked American democracy…whatever that even means.

Tucker asks this guest…

‘Should we lock up Russian Americans?’ And ‘Should we go to war with Russia?’

The reaction is priceless.