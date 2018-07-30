Trump’s trade war weakens US position as global wheat supplier

Connect with us

In the face of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs contest with Mexico, the Mexicans are on walkabout to find alternative suppliers of goods that Mexico imports from the USA. One of those goods happens to be wheat, and as Mexico partially replaces America as one of its leading suppliers, the US will find itself sitting on a surplus supply and will possess that much less market domination. America has been Mexico’s leading wheat supplier since NAFTA in 1994. Trump is digging the trenches in his trade war, expecting it to get even nastier, as evidenced by his decision to bail out farmers who are being adversely impacted by reciprocal tariffs on American produced goods. If America continues the policy of bailing out industries impacted by his trade policies, then it could field a trade war for as long it can afford to do so. But this is America, and nothing is too expensive for Washington, how else did we get the F-35?

International Business Times reports:

Mexican bread, pasta and flour-tortilla makers are seeking alternative suppliers of wheat to reduce their dependence on the United States as trade relations between the two neighbors deteriorate.

Mexico, the top importer of U.S. wheat, is increasingly turning to cheaper supplies from Russia, which surpassed the United States as the top global wheat supplier in 2016.

Now the U.S. market share decline is accelerating as Mexico casts about for more alternative suppliers in Latin America and elsewhere to hedge against the risk that U.S. grains will get more expensive if the Mexican government imposes tariffs, according to interviews with three large Mexican millers, international grains traders, the top Mexican government agricultural trade official and government and industry data analyzed by Reuters,

“It’s important to send signals to Mr. Trump,” said Jose Luis Fuente, head of Canimolt, a Mexican trade group which represents 80 percent of Mexican millers. Mexico will keep buying American wheat because of its proximity, he said, but “we can’t continue to have this absolute dependence.”

The shifting supply deals are alarming for the U.S. industry, which has supplied the vast majority of Mexico’s wheat since the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) took effect.

U.S. wheat exports to Mexico dropped 38 percent in value, to $285 million, in the first five months of 2018. U.S. wheat exports to all countries, valued at $2.2 billion, dropped 21 percent.

“The Mexico market ought to be just an extension of our domestic market,” said Justin Gilpin, CEO of the Wheat Commission in Kansas, the nation’s biggest wheat-producing state.

Instead, Mexican buyers plan to import as much as 100,000 tonnes from Argentina – worth about $20 million based on current prices – when it harvests wheat later this year, Fuente told Reuters. Mexico imported a test cargo of 33,000 tonnes in late 2017 after the government financed a trade mission of grain buyers to find alternatives to U.S. wheat in Latin America.

That same mission also resulted in Mexico raising its corn imports from Brazil, at the expense of sales from the United States. Mexico imported 10 times more corn from Brazil in 2017 than the previous year, and is on course to buy more this year.

Shortly after that trip, Mexico finalized pest-and-pathogen import clearances to allow shipments of wheat from Argentina, which until then had been forbidden.

The White House and the U.S. Department of Agriculture did not respond to repeated requests for comment on how the nation’s trade policy might be accelerating the decline of its wheat industry. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative declined to comment.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump signaled its long-term commitment to tariffs this week when it announced that it would tap a Great Depression-era program for up to $12 billion in aid to help U.S. farmers hurt by the trade war that Trump started.

PAYING A PREMIUM

Global grain merchant Bunge, which runs one of the largest milling operations in Mexico, booked the Argentine wheat purchase together with seven other buyers – even though it cost $1 or $2 more per tonne than U.S. wheat, Fuente said.

Bunge declined to comment.

The buyers included Grupo Trimex, Harinas Elizondo, Molino Harinero San Blas, Harinera Anahuac, Harinera Los Pirineos, Harinera El Paraiso and Harinera Tlalnepantla. They all wanted to test the quality of the imports, Fuente said.

Grupo Trimex, Harinera Anahuac, Harinera Los Pirineos and Harinera El Paraiso did not respond to requests for comment. Molino Harinero San Blas and Harinera Tlalnepantla declined to comment.

Manuel Iriso, CEO of Harinas Elizondo, which operates three flour mills in central Mexico, said the company was seeking the best quality wheat at the lowest cost, a goal it could achieve with a more diverse list of suppliers.

“We want the biggest number of options,” Iriso told Reuters.

MORE TRADE MISSIONS

Senior Mexican government officials are planning a trade mission to Argentina this week, timed to coincide with the G20 Agriculture Ministerial Meeting, a source familiar with the planning told Reuters. It will mark the third such grains-focused visit in about a year.

Argentina’s effort to take a piece of the Mexico wheat market remains tentative and faces challenges in competing on price, said David Hughes, president of Argentine wheat industry chamber Argentrigo.

But with the country’s wheat now approved for import and the next crop nearly planted, “We are all set to sell to Mexico,” he said.

Mexico will have its own logistic struggles in weaning itself off U.S. supplies, said Raul Urteaga, the head of international trade for Mexico’s agriculture ministry, who confirmed the nation’s effort to expand supplies from Argentina.

“In the near term, it won’t be quick or easy to substitute the existing logistics or (U.S.) import volumes, which are gigantic,” he said. “All of our infrastructure, both shipping and via trains, has been operating this way over for some 40, 50 years.”

But the need for alternative supplies is becoming more pressing as U.S. farmers are nearly finished gathering their winter-wheat crop, and the spring harvest approaches with no sign that the two countries will come to terms in a volatile renegotiation of NAFTA.

Mexican officials threatened to impose tariffs on U.S. grains last month if the trade conflict escalates. Mexico has already hit U.S. imports of steel, apples and pork in retaliation after Trump imposed tariffs on Mexican metal exports.

If Mexico taxes U.S. wheat imports, Russian and other alternative wheat supplies would be even more attractive for Mexican buyers.

During the first three months of this year, Russian and Ukrainian wheat exports to Mexico totaled 243,000 tonnes – or nine times more than the same period in 2017, according to Canimolt data, making the Black Sea region’s wheat farmers the biggest new source of imports for Mexican millers.

EXPLOITING OPPORTUNITIES

U.S. hard red winter wheat, priced at $240 per tonne or more, is competing with wheat from Russian and the upcoming Argentine harvest – offered at between $202 to $208 per tonne. That more than offsets the higher cost of shipping wheat from great distances.

Unexpected increases in U.S. rail costs have also made shipping wheat to Mexico more expensive.

The Mexican wheat industry “has an agility to exploit opportunities when they arise, whether they come in the form of Russian, Ukrainian, French or Argentine wheat,” said Alejandra Ruiz-Rocha, wheat trading manager in Mexico for Cargill Inc.

High-protein Canadian wheat is also gaining appeal. Mexican millers often blend Canadian spring wheat with low-protein wheat from the Black Sea region, producing a cost savings over U.S. wheat, said a Canadian grain trader who was not authorized to speak publicly.

LOSING A ‘NATURAL MARKET’

The loss of the Mexican market is hurting U.S. farmers in states like Kansas, where a severe drought slashed output this year. In the town of Chapman, in central Kansas, farmer Ken Wood said that prices dropped by 50 to 60 cents per bushel in a week late last month as farmers harvested their crops amid export market uncertainty.

“It’s frustrating. Mexico’s a natural market for us,” he said. “Break-even might be our best hope this year.”

Even if U.S. wheat regains its historic price advantage over more distant countries, some Mexican demand may already be lost.

Ailil Delgado, the owner of Panefilos, an artisanal bread shop in Guadalajara, said she would be willing to pay more for flour free of American wheat. Her customers, too, would accept higher bread prices to express their anger over U.S. trade and immigration policies, she said.

“I would definitely pay a higher price so long as quality standards are met,” Delgado said, “and specifically as a way to teach Trump a lesson.”

Russia, Argentina, and Brazil are getting the opportunity to seize upon a real competitive edge against American argricultural goods in the Mexican market, as American goods will be more expensive due to tariffs while Argentine, Brazilian and Russian goods won’t reflect an artificial price increase, not being subject to the same tax. In this way, America is losing trade clout even with its next door neighbors, and not just to any other old country on the map, but to those election hacking, spy poisoning, tyrannical regime supporting, international sports rigging Russians.

Pompeo announces US Indo-Pacific competition with China in speech

Is it a competition with China? It would be hard to argue otherwise.

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 30, 2018

By

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday a plan to spend $113 million on infrastructure, energy, and technology in the ‘Indo-Pacific’ region in a speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The plan comes about at a time when China is perceived as a threat to America’s trade hegemony, while a burgeoning trade war between China and the US is waging, and when Beijing is investing large amounts of capital and diplomatic influence to eminently position itself.

Reuters reports:

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Building on President Donald Trump’s “Indo-Pacific” strategy, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced $113 million in new regional investments focused on technology, energy and infrastructure.

The announcement comes at a time when trade frictions with China have given U.S. trade diplomacy a sharper edge.

A senior U.S. official said the investments were not aimed at countering China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which consists of mostly state-led infrastructure projects linking Asia, parts of Africa and Europe.

“These funds represent just a down payment on a new era in U.S. economic commitment to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” Pompeo said a speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

He said he would visit Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia this week, where he would also announce new security assistance in the region.

Pompeo said the United States “will oppose any country” which seeks to dominate the region in what appeared to be a reference to Beijing amid heightened tensions in the South China Sea.

“Like so many of our Asian allies and friends, our country fought for its own independence from an empire that expected deference,” Pompeo said. “We thus have never and will never seek domination in the Indo-Pacific, and we will oppose any country that does,” he added.

Countries in the region have been worried by Trump’s “America first” policy, withdrawal from the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal, and pursuit of a trade conflict with China that threatens to disrupt regional supply chains.

The United States first outlined its strategy to develop the Indo-Pacific economy at an Asia-Pacific summit last year.

“Indo-Pacific” has become known in diplomatic circles as shorthand for a broader and democratic-led region in place of “Asia-Pacific,” which from some perspectives had authoritarian China too firmly at its center.

Among the new investments outlined by Pompeo, the United States will invest $25 million to expand U.S. technology exports to the region, add nearly $50 million this year to help countries produce and store their energy resources, and create a new assistance network to boost infrastructure development.

CHINA’S WAY, U.S. WAY
Speaking to reporters ahead of the speech, Brian Hook, senior policy adviser to Pompeo, said the United States was not competing with China’s mostly state-led infrastructure initiatives.

“It is a made-in-China, made-for-China initiative,” Hook told reporters on a conference call. “Our way of doing things is to keep the government’s role very modest and it’s focused on helping businesses do what they do best.”

Critics of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to recreate the ancient Silk Road, say it is more about spreading Chinese influence and hooking countries on massive debts. Beijing says it is simply a development project that any country is welcome to join.

Hook said Washington “welcomed” Chinese contributions to regional development, but said it wanted China to adhere to international standards on transparency, the rule of law and sustainable financing.

“We know that America’s model of economic engagement is the healthiest for nations in the region. It’s high-quality, it’s transparent and it is financially sustainable,” Hook said.

He says it’s not about competing with China, but China is apparently a large part of how and why the US is doing this and doing it at this particular point in time. He says he’s against any power expanding its influence in the region, which is precisely what the US is attempting to do by throwing its money around over there, and could be argued is also what the Chinese are doing there. Is it a competition with China? It would be hard to argue otherwise.

Continue Reading

Latest

British army on standby in case of no-deal Brexit

The army is on standby to help deliver food, medicines and fuels if there are shortages in the wake of a “no deal”

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 30, 2018

By

The British government is in full on prepper mode right now, gearing up for the possibilities and problems that could come about as a result of a no-deal Brexit. The army is on standby to ensure peace and stability as well as to provide an infrastructure for the delivery of crucial supplies such as food, medicine, and fuel, especially in areas which could be the most prone to shortages. In order to provide for this scenario, the British government is also stockpiling necessary supplies.

Sky News reports

The army is on standby to help deliver food, medicines and fuels if there are shortages in the wake of a “no deal” Brexit, it has been reported.

Plans for the armed forces to help civilian authorities in the event of civil emergencies have been dusted off as part of contingency preparations for Britain leaving the EU without an agreement, according to Sunday Times.

This would see helicopters and army trucks being used to get supplies to vulnerable people outside the South East who were having difficulties getting the medicines they require, according to the newspaper.

An unnamed minister told the Sunday Times that the military would be drafted in if problems at Britain’s ports caused shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

They said: “There is a lot of civil contingency planning around the prospect of no deal. That’s not frightening the horses, that’s just being utterly realistic.”

A Ministry of Defence source said there had been “no formal request” to supply aid, but acknowledged there is a “blueprint for us supporting the civilian authorities that can be dusted off”.

The newspaper’s report also said there would be a significant impact on the NHS, with the health service moving onto a year-round “winter crisis footing”.

Prime Minister Theresa May – who has repeatedly said no Brexit deal is better than a bad deal – said earlier this week that the British public should feel “reassurance and comfort” over the government’s preparations for a no deal scenario.

Mrs May did not deny stockpiling was taking place, but said Downing Street was being “responsible and sensible” whilst simultaneously trying to strike a good deal with Brussels.

She told 5 News: “Far from being worried about preparations that we are making, I would say that people should take reassurance and comfort from the fact that the government is saying we are in a negotiation, we are working for a good deal – I believe we can get a good deal – but… because we don’t know what the outcome is going to be… let’s prepare for every eventuality.

“This is not just about stockpiling.

“That concept, what it is, is about making sure that we will be able to continue to do the things that are necessary once we have left the European Union, if we leave without a deal.”

Chancellor Philip Hammond echoed the PM’s words, saying it was “sensible and responsible” for the government to be working in conjunction with industry to stockpile certain vital supplies for the event of no deal.

He said: “That’s a sensible and responsible thing for a Government to do and large businesses who are importing or exporting large volumes of products or produce will be making contingency plans, and we would encourage them to do so and work closely with them as they are putting those plans together.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs on Tuesday he had asked officials to “work up options for stockpiling” by the pharmaceutical industry, while Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said the government would be taking steps to make sure there is an “adequate food supply”.

Perceiving the customs Union as being a bad deal for Britain, a vote to leave is forcing Britain out of the European bloc in a process that so far hasn’t yielded an acceptable agreement with the Union for relations once Britain is entirely out in the cold. It’s Britain’s version of the sort of approach of international organizations and agreements that US President Donald Trump has been advancing, and is what an immediate withdrawal without a contingency plan looks like. It’s a sticky process, and it’s not good for many a political career.

Continue Reading

Latest

Will India get Russian warships armed with Kalibr cruise missiles?

Russia’s military hardware is becoming the go to stuff for countries in east Asia and Pacific countries

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 30, 2018

By

The Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has let on that the possibility exists for the Indian Navy to acquire Russian constructed warships armed with the 3M-14 Kalibr land attack cruise missile (LACM) system, which can strike targets up to 2,500 kms away. In addition to India, Borisov indicated that Project 22800 corvettes, which are condenamed Karakurt, may be provided to China, Vietnam, and other Asia-Pacific nations. The Kalibr cruise missile is one of the main sorts employed by the Russians, and is capable carrying nuclear warheads. Additionally, they have seen live action in targeting anti government rebels in Syria recently.

ZeeNews reports:

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov has said that Indian Navy may get Russian-made warships armed with the lethal 3M-14 Kalibr land attack cruise missile (LACM) capable of hitting the enemy 2,500 kilometres away. Borisov said on Monday that Russia’s Project 22800 corvettes codenamed Karakurt are likely to be supplied to India, Vietnam, China and other countries of the Asia-Pacific Region.

“These ships are very successful: they have a big tonnage, good armament, and Kalibr is the most important thing. The corvette has an acceptable price, it is small, compact and fast. I believe that it has a good export potential for a number of countries, especially from the Asia-Pacific Region – Vietnam, China, India and others,” Russian news agency ITAR TASS quoted Borisov as saying.

Borisov added that the first three vessels of Project 22800 corvettes (Karakurt) are being built at the Eastern shipyard, which are likely to be of interest to the friendly navies.

The Kalibr is an improved version of the 3M-14E “Club” LACM and is currently the main ground-strike weapon in athe armoury of the Russian Navy. The 6.2 metre long Kalibr can be launched from a ship or a submarine using the turbojet propulsion system and can carry a 450 kilogramme high-explosive conventional warhead or even a nuclear payload.

Kalibr has three versions – the ground strike missile, the SS-N-27 (Sizzler) anti-ship cruise missile and 91R anti-submarine missile. All of then can be fired from vertical launch system tubes.

Russia has used the Kalibr cruise missiles to target the anti-Bashar Hafez al-Assad regime forces in Syria. Russian warships fired the Kalibr missiles from the Caspian Sea to hit targets inside Syria almost 1,800 kilometres away.

Russia’s military hardware is becoming the go to stuff for countries in east Asia and Pacific countries, not just for its proximity to Russia, but because of the dependability and advanced capabilities of it. Whether it’s the S-400, the Kalibr cruise missile system, the Russia SU class fighter jet, helicopters, etc, they’re some of the best on the market, and they’re not quite as expensive as their American manufactured counterparts. On the topic of S-400s, India, China, and Turkey have each ordered their own batch of them, to the displeasure of Washington.

Continue Reading

