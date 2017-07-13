Trump’s new FBI Director will go after Ukraine, Hillary Clinton, and their election collusion

Hillary and Ukraine better hope that Trump’s nominee for FBI Director, Christopher Wray, is not confirmed by the Senate.

Real news…Ukraine did collude with the Hillary Clinton campaign, and the DNC, to prevent then-candidate Trump from entering the White House. They failed, and they then quickly projected their sneaky crimes into a fake Russia-election meddling narrative.

If President Trump’s nominee for FBI Director, Christopher Wray is confirmed by the Senate, then expect an investigation into the Ukraine-Clinton collusion that is very real, very factual, and very well documented…unlike the zero evidence Russian election meddling fake news story.

On January 11, 2017, Politico ran a post entitled “Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump backfire“, which detailed how Kiev officials were scrambling to make amends with president-elect Trump after quietly working to boost Clinton.

As TGP reported, Hillary Clinton’s aides met with Ukrainian government officials and journalists specifically to dig up dirt on team Trump. The information gathered was then sent to the DNC and Hillary’s camp.

The Washington Examiner reports: