Trump’s legendary Press Conference: Buzzfeed is a “failing pile of garbage”. CNN, “you are fake news”

Trump finally says out loud what the world thinks about CNN: “Your organization is terrible!”

Finally a US President with some guts, who refuses to be bullied and pushed around by the neo-liberal “fake news” main stream media.

It is now becoming very obvious that Trump is no one’s patsy. He is his own man with his own agenda.

The globalist elite that controlled teleprompter president Obama so effortlessly, are quickly realizing that Trump will not be beaten down into submission.

Trump gave the press conference of a century, calling out Buzzfeed, CNN, and the BBC for the rubbish they are and the rubbish they represent.

Applause can be heard when Trump blasted the media organizations above for their disgraceful Ritz Carlton Moscow Hotel “fake news” story.

When Trump enters the White House, expect press passes for these fake news organizations to be promptly pulled.

Here is the blow by blow (courtesy Zerohedge)…

Trump slammed CNN reporter Jim Acosta, who he also called out during the presser over their report on a two-page synopsis they claim was presented to Trump. With Trump looking to call on other reporters, Jim Acosta yelled out, “Since you are attacking us, can you give us a question?” “Not you,” Trump said. “Your organization is terrible!” Acosta pressed on, “You are attacking our news organization, can you give us a chance to ask a question, sir?” Trump countered by telling him “don’t be rude.” “I’m not going to give you a question,” Trump responded. “Don’t be rude. I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news!” Trump responded, before calling on a reporter from Breitbart. Acosta pressed on, “You are attacking our news organization, can you give us a chance to ask a question, sir?” Trump countered by telling him “don’t be rude.” “I’m not going to give you a question,” Trump responded. “Don’t be rude. I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news!” Trump responded, before calling on a reporter from Breitbart. These exchanges followed an initial statement by Trump spokesman Sean Spicer who said that “for all the talk lately about ‘fake news,’ this political witch hunt by some in the media…is frankly shameful & disgraceful…. Highly irresponsible for a left-wing blog… to drop highly salacious and flat out false information on the Internet.”

Fortunately ABC’s Cecilia Vega asked my question about whether any Trump associates contacted Russians. Trump said no. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 11, 2017

Trump also blasted the UK state run propaganda network, the BBC with this zinger: “BBC, there’s another beauty.”